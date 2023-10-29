Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale praised Ghanaian-British footballer Eddie Nketia for his first Premier League hat-trick

Nketia, 24, who plays for the Arsenal side, scored three goals against Sheffield United on Saturday, October 28

Shatta Wale's uplifting words in celebration of the striker's historic footballing achievement gathered reactions

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale lauded Ghanaian-British striker Eddie Nketia over the footballer's first Premier League hat-trick against Sheffield United.

Nketia, who plays for Arsenal, enabled his team's victory as they trashed their opponent with a 5-0 win at the Emirates Stadium.

Shatta Wale hails Ghanaian footballer Eddie Nketia over hat-trick for Arsenal against Sheffield United. Photo credit: shattawalenima/arsenal.

Source: Instagram

Taking to his X account, Shatta Wale hailed the 24-year-old whose significant role helped Arsenal to win the day.

"Great things happen to great people- Congrats on your Hat-rick yesterday, @EddieNketiah9, at the #emirate stadium. Nobody saw it #incoming.

"For once, you've never doubted yourself, Charlie. You are born Great; keep shining," Shatta Wale posted with a photo of Eddie Nketia.

See Shatta Wale's post below:

Reactions to Shatta Wale's post

@gh_lentiz indicated:

One love.

@tertiarylite commented:

Convince am make he play give Ghana.

@UngKesh posted:

Showing love to Edie.

@ReallBeing indicated:

Great individuals recognize great people.

@Shaaka99 said:

My King is also a Gunner. Bet he's also a Messi and Neymar fan.

@LynVivic commented:

Bless up.

@YoungLomi8 reacted:

Gunners forever #INCOMING EPL insha Allah.

@AdipaBaby38361 shared:

God bless Shatta Wale for loving my team.

@akowuah_charles commented:

Nice goals. Keep it up.

@_randomguy10 claimed:

Ahohyehyɛ paa nie; you want do Kudus and Stonebwoy but ɛmfa.

Shatta Wale wins Artiste of the Year at 2023 Ghana Music Awards UK

Still on Shatta Wale, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian dancehall musician won Artiste of the Year at the 2023 Ghana Music Awards UK.

The Taking Over hit musician swept four other awards, including the Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year, Reggae Dancehall Song of the Year, Most Popular Song of the Year, and the Most Dominant Fanbase of the Year.

The musician celebrated the momentous achievements on X, formerly Twitter while shading his haters.

Delay wins Excellence in Media Award

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that media star Delay, known in real life as Deloris Frimpong Manso, was honoured with the Excellence in Media award at the 2023 Ghana Women of the Year Honours.

The awards event is an initiative that unveils and celebrates indigenous Ghanaian and diaspora women who significantly impact society.

The television/radio show host was among the renowned recipients of the prestigious awards. The event was held at the Labadi Beach Hotel on Sunday, July 9.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh