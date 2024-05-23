Kofi Kyereh has been off the pitch for over a year after a devastating ACL injury

The Black Stars player missed the AFCON and a significant part of this season with Freiburg

A new video of the player practising with the ball has excited many Ghanaian fans rooting for his return

Ghana's disappointing exit from the AFCON stemmed from various issues, including the absence of key players like Daniel Kofi Kyereh.

Kyereh's absence created a gap in the Black Stars' midfield and dealt his Bundesliga side Freiburg a tough blow.

The midfielder has returned to training after missing an entire season and several crucial games for club and country.

Kofi Kyereh practicing with the ball

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Daniel Kofi Kyereh was spotted on the pitch practising with a ball for the first time since his ACL injury in February last year.

Ghanaian sports analyst Owuraku Ampofo shared the video of Black Stars player Kofi Kyereh on the pitch, saying,

After being out for more than a year due to an ACL injury, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has resumed ball work. Just look at that touch at the end of the video

The glorious moment comes ahead of the upcoming 2026 World Cup Qualifier in June, where Ghana will face Mali and Central Africa.

Netizens react to Kofi Kyere's return

YEN.comgh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to Daniel Kofi Kyereh's return from injury.

@GhansahGhans1 said:

And I am glad that next season his formal club St.Paul will be featuring in the Bundesliga.

@o_h_e_n_e_e_e wrote:

He is back finally!!! We shouldn’t rush this Gem kraaaa with any badluck call up for now!!

@Arowma_ noted:

Ashimeru-Kyere-Kudus midfield ‍

@Patron0732410 added:

Ebi our own players wey used black magic on this guy to get injured... Trust me ..in the black Star team . Dem dey do everything to play ..I know wat I'm saying .

Asamoah Gyan imagines Ashimeru and Kyereh partnership for the Black Stars

Earlier., YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan had shared positive remarks about Majed Ashimeru after his performance in Ghana's second AFCON group-stage fixture against Egypt.

Gyan suggested that a midfield collaboration between Majeed Ashimeru and Daniel Kofi Kyereh, who was out of the Black Stars squad due to an injury and a good defensive midfielder, would do a lot of good for the team.

