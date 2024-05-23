The English Premier League has unveiled the list of players in pole position to win the Goal Of The Season award

Mohammed Kudus missed out on the list despite his impressive debut stint with West Ham

Many Ghanaians thronged social media to express their shock about Kudus missing out on the list

Ghanaian player Mohammed Kudus scored a stunning overhead goal during West Ham's final EPL game against Machester City.

The goal earned the West Ham star significant praise from fans, colleagues and pundits.

Despite the goal's acclaim, the Premier League missed out on the list of players contending for this year's EPL Goal of the Season.

Mohammed Kudus' bicycle kick snubbed

Ghanaian West Ham star Mohammed Kudus has been left out of this year's EPL Goal of the Season contenders.

The ten-man list includes Bruno Fernandes, who scored an explosive goal against Burnley, and Moses Caicedo, whose long-range strike secured Chelsea's 2-1 win over AFC Bournemouth.

Many Ghanaians took to social media to express their disappointment. Kudus capped off his debut season with Westham as the topmost dribbler.

The West Ham star is set to work with the team's new manager, Julen Loeptegui, after David Moyes's dismissal. Several reports about Liverpool's efforts to get the Ghanaian star away from the Hammers to Anfield have also emerged.

Netizens react to Mohammed Kudus' snub

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to EPL snubbing Mohammed Kudus' goal.

@UthmanOladejo said:

Kudus bicycle kick is a joke to you guys?! However Garnacho owns it!!

@mensaduncan wrote:

Kudus had at least 3 fire goals in the PL that should make goal of the season shortlist. Not the trash line up you have there. Be serious @premierleague

@gnkwame added:

It was a big shocker. Palmer, Mitoma, Bobb all had a mention. This was just ridiculous

Kudus emerges top dribbler in Premier League

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus had emerged as the Premier League's top dribbler this season, having completed 66 dribbles.

The Ghanaian and Westham star surpassed Manchester City's Jeremy Doku, who managed 61.

