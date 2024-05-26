Ghana's wait to play in the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations is still ongoing due to their Saturday WAFU B Championship semifinal loss to Burkina Faso, which prevented them from qualifying

After overcoming Ivory Coast and Benin in the group stage, the Black Starlets faced greater difficulty while facing Burkina Faso

Laryea Kingston has resigned as Ghana's U-17 coach following its failure to qualify for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations and, consequently, the World Cup.

Ghana lost 2-1 to Burkina Faso in the WAFU B Championship semifinals on Saturday at the University of Ghana Stadium. A victory would have guaranteed Ghana's spot in the tournament for the following year.

During a news conference held after the game, Kingston resigned and expressed sadness that the team could not meet their goal.

Kingston believed it was time to move on despite his good performance since being appointed as an assistant and head coach.

After we came back from Russia, that’s when I decided that whether we win and qualify or not, I’m moving on. After this tournament, I’m resigning as the U-17 coach. I have made that decision already

After crushing Ivory Coast and defeating Benin in the group round, Kingston's team faced a more formidable opponent in Burkina Faso in the semifinals.

After the game, Kingston acknowledged that Burkina Faso had shown to be too formidable. He made a heartfelt announcement that he was going to move on.

