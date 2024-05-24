A Ghanaian man was excited to meet rising football star, Ibrahim Osman, at the pitch side after watching him live

Ibrahim Osman, who is joining English side Brighton, was captured in a video shared by the young man, signing autographs after the game

The man hailed Ibrahim Osman while he signed the shirts for fans of his club

A Ghanaian man based in Denmark was filled with joy after he had a rare opportunity to meet rising star, Ibrahim Osman.

The young man was at Farum Park, also known as the Right To Dream Park, to watch Ibrahim Osman play for his Danish Superliga club, FC Nordsjælland.

Ibrahim Osman (left) & the Ghanaian man (right) Photo credit: iamarahgh/TikTok

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @iamarahgh, the yet-to-be-identified young man was spotted on the pitch side with Ibrahim Osman who was sighing autographs for fans of his club.

Looking visibly excited, he hailed the teenager even describing him as "Ghana's next big thing".

When Ibrahim Osman broke into the limelight

Ibrahim Osman is a professional player who broke into the limelight a little over a year ago in the Danish Superliga after joining FC Nordsjælland from their feeder club in Ghana, The Right To Dream Academy.

Playing as a winger, his exploits earned him a call-up to the Ghanaian senior national team, the Black Stars of Ghana in international friendlies against the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Uganda.

His impressive performances have caught the eye of the big giants in Europe, with English side Brighton and Hove Albion snapping him from Westham for a reported fee of £16m

Ibrahim Osman will join Bright in the summer of June after pending his signature to the club in January this year.

He will join fellow national teammate, Tarig Lamptey at Brighton, bringing the number of Black Stars players in the English Premier League to six.

Ibrahim Osman exhibits nice dance moves at Black Stars camp

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported a video of Ibrahim Osman exhibiting some dance moves at the Black Stars camp ahead of Ghana's game against Uganda.

The coaching staff and the players looked on in awe as the talented teen dropped one dance move after the other.

Many people who commented on the video praised Ibrahim Osman for his dance skills.

