Ibrahim Sulemana and Brandon Thomas Asante have received their first-ever call-ups from Ghanaian coach Otto Addo

Coach Otto Addo named the two for Ghana's 26-man roster for the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic

Some social media users applauded the Black Stars coach for adding new talented players to the team

Ibrahim Sulemana, a midfielder for Cagliari, and Brandon Thomas-Asante, a forward for West Bromwich Albion, have been called up for the first time for Ghana in anticipation of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

The two have been included in Ghana's 26-man roster for the doubleheader that will take place on June 6 and 10, respectively, in Bamako and Kumasi.

Brandon Thomas Asante and Ibrahim Sulemana earn the Black Stars call-up. Photo credit:@gfa

Source: Instagram

Coach Otto Addo noticed Sulemana after seeing how well he performed in Serie A this season, making 21 appearances.

Thomas Brandon-Asante has also netted 11 goals for the lower-division English team in 41 games.

The 26-man team, led by Otto Addo, will report for duty on Thursday morning to start preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars will leave for Bamako on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, after six days of training at the University of Ghana Stadium.

Check out the photos below;

Here is the list of Black Stars players and their current team

Head Coach Otto Addo has named the squad for our upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Mali and Central African Republic.

Check out the photos below;

Below is the full squad of Black Stars players For the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers:

Black Stars Defenders:

• Gideon Mensah (AJ Auxerre)

• Ebenezer Annan (FK Novi Pazar)

• Mohammed Salisu (AS Monaco)

• Jerome Opoku (Istanbul Basaksehir)

• Abdul Mumin (Rayo Vallecano)

• Alexander Djiku (Fenerbahce Istanbul)

• Alidu Seidu (Stade Rennes)

• Tariq Lamptey (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Black Stars Midfielders:

• Mohammed Kudus (West Ham United)

• Ernest Nuamah (Olympique Lyon)

• Salis Abdul Samed (RC Lens)

• Ibrahim Sulemana (Cagliari Calcio)

• Edmund Addo (FK Radnicki Nis)

• Thomas Partey (FC Arsenal)

• Elisha Owusu (AJ Auxerre)

• Abu Francis (Cercle Brugge)

Black Stars Forwards:

• Osman Bukari (RS Belgrade)

• Issahaku Abdul Fatawu (Leicester City, on loan from Sporting CP)

• Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth)

• Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace)

• Ibrahim Osman (FC Nordsjaelland)

• Kamaldeen Sulemana (FC Southampton)

• Brandon Thomas-Asante (West Bromwich Albion)

Otto Addo Explains Why He Dropped Dede Ayew From The Black Stars Squad: "He Is A Living Legend"

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Coach Otto Addo, who has remarks about Black Stars captain Dede Ayew's exclusion from the new team.

During the press conference on May 29, 2024, he revealed that they had a lengthy conversation during his visit to Dede Ayew at home.

Some social media users have commented on the popular video 3sports Ghana uploaded to Instagram.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh