Otto Addo has named his 26-man squad for the Black Stars' upcoming World Cup Qualifier Games

The team will play without six players, including its captain, Andre Ayew

Otto Addo has confirmed that Arsenal star Thomas Partey will lead the team on the pitch for the upcoming games

At a press briefing held on May 29, Black Stars new coach, Otto Addo, named the team's new 26-man squad.

The team will be without several key players, including the injured Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams and captain Andre Ayew.

The coach's decision has sparked numerous conversations online.

Otto Addo names new captain

During the press briefing, Otto Addo confirmed that Thomas Partey would lead the Black Stars on the pitch in Ghana's games against Mali on June 6 and the Central African Republic on June 10.

He explained Andre Ayew's absence, saying,

"I had a long talk with Andrew and gave him the reason why he is not in the squad. I talk to players directly I talk to players directly. I don't like to put information out about what we spoke about. this is the decision we took, and it is not like he necessarily agreed, but I still have big respect for him."

Thomas Partey's long-awaited return has excited scores of fans who seem to have gained renewed hope in Otto Addo's new squad.

Netizens react to Thomas Partey new role

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Thomas Partey's new role as captain of the Black Stars.

@HUGOSFLEEK said:

He is a true leader. Not like my father is a legend

@bmsyrn wrote:

Goodness and mercy shall follow you coachetoo. First you drop Dede and made Thomas the captain. Make us proud

@Forson_Jecil noted:

He will lead the team for the best

Callum Hudson-Odoi absent from Ghana's call up

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Callum Hudson-Odoi, who declined to join Ghana's squad for the World Cup in 2022, had finally accepted a place in Otto Addo's team.

However, the coach dropped his new squad without the former Chelse star, dashing the hope of many stars. According to Otto Addo, there rumours were nothing but mere speculations.

