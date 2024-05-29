Mohammed Kudus' performance this season has earned him a spot in Canal Plus' Best African 11 team

The West Ham star made the list with Nigerian and Atalanta player Ademola Lookman and others

The list has garnered significant traction online as fans hail Kudus' strides on social media

Global media outlet Canal Plus Sport has named its best 11 African players for the 2023/2024 season.

The list features Ghana's playmaker and West Ham star Mohammed Kudus as one of its top talents across Europe's five leagues.

The list of talented stars has sparked several conversations among fans online as fans hail Mohammed Kudus for his impressive run in Europe this season.

Mohammed Kudus Photo source: X/West Ham, X/MoKukuGang

Source: Twitter

Mohammed Kudus soars in Europe

According to Canal Plus Sports Afrique Technical team, Mohammed Kudus' impressive stint with West Ham deserves commendation and a spot among the best of African football stars this season.

In his debut season for the Hammers, Mohammed Kudus contributed 14 goals, scoring eight and registering six assists.

The player earned several individual awards. His explosive overhead kick goal in West Ham's final game stunned numerous fans, while his solo run goal against Freiburg was recently adjudged goal of the season by Europa.

Mohammed Kudus made the African XI list along with other well-deserving stars, including Achraf Hakimi, Serhou Gurirrassy and Ademola Lookman, whose hattrick during the Europa League final helped Atalanta win the trophy over Xabi Alonso's invincible Bayer Leverkusen.

The Ghanaian star will play in Ghana's upcoming matches against Mali on June 6 at the Stade 26 Mars Stadium and the Central African Republic on June 10 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

West Ham celebrates Kudus' call-up

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that West Ham had congratulated Mohammed Kudus on making it to Otto Addos's 26-man squad for Ghana's upcoming World Cup Qualifying games.

West Ham shared Kudus' photo online after the call-up, rallying the club's fans to leave well wishes for the Ghanaian in the comments.

The gesture struck numerous Ghanaian fans who are rooting for Mohamed Kudus to deliver an impressive performance in Ghana's doubleheader.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh