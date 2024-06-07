Memphis Depay and Jeremie Frimpong championed the Netherlands team's victory against Canada

Jeremie's cross set up Memphis to score the Netherlands' first goal, setting the stage for three more

The Ghanaian duo celebrated their roots after the first goal with a popular Ashanti dance, Adowa

The Netherlands played against Canada in a friendly ahead of the upcoming UEFA European Football Championship tournament.

Three Durch players of Ghanaian descent: Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay, and Jeremie Frimpong, led the team's attack.

Memphis Depay's celebration after opening the score sheet caused a frenzy online.

Memphis Depay and Jeremie Frimpong dance Adowa

Bayern Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong played on the right wing for the Netherlands in their game against Canada.

The sensational Bundesliga winner assisted Memphis Depay's goal with a perfect cross from the right.

Memphis Depay ran to his teammate Jeremie Frimpong for them to show off their dance moves after scoring the goal. Seven minutes after Depay's opener, Frimpong thumped in the second goal, setting up the Netherlands' resounding 4-0 victory ahead of the upcoming Euros.

"I was doing a Ghanaian dance with Frimpong after my goal. He is a Ghana boy like me. Of course we represent the Netherlands but this is in our blood," Memphis Depay said after the game.

Fans react to Memphis Depay and Jeremie Frimpong's Adowa celebration

YEN.com.gh gathered a few sections from fans in reaction to Memphis Depay and Jeremie Frimpong's goal celebration against Canada.

@STEROL17 said:

Fantastic these guys love their heritage

@sollusionmusic1 wrote:

I see Brobbey too…Ghana boys nkoa

@Skefonzi noted:

Top Ghanaian combo

@erasmusYTL commented:

Around that same time Semenyo was missing a similar chance

@NemesisDj_gh added:

Starting 3 all have Ghanaian heritage. Oh +Cody Gakpo on the bench as well

Memphis Depay extols African roots in new song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Memphis Depay set the internet ablaze with a banger about his African roots.

The song, titled Kings and Kingdom, captures his recent visit to Ghana and features Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in the music video.

