Miss Malaika 2024 winner Lucille Naakwaley King and 2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Nihad Titiaka Ibrahim Oases have a unique bond

The talented and gorgeous beauty queens looked elegant in stylish gowns and makeup for their Independence Day photoshoot

Some social media users have commented on Lucille Naakwaley King and Nihad Titiaka Ibrahim Oases' photos on Instagram

Miss Malaika 2024 winner Lucille Naakwaley King and 2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Nihad Titiaka Ibrahim Oases are trending with their Independence Day photoshoot.

Nihad Titiaka Ibrahim Oases, popularly called Titiaka, looked magnificent in a structured African print gown that covered her body without showing skin.

For the glam, the law student and fashion model Queen Titiaka, with an infectious smile, wore heavy makeup and a frontal lace hairstyle covered with a stylish African print turban.

The fashion designer snatched her waist and used white, silky fabric to add a tulle design to the stylish gown.

Queen Titiaka shared the photos on Instagram with this caption:

"Today, we stand on the shoulders of giants, 68 years after our nation’s birth."

"Let’s salute the heroes who fought tirelessly for our freedom, and recommit to their dream of a united, prosperous, and proud Ghana. God bless our homeland Ghana🇬🇭❤️."

"Drawing inspiration from the iconic architecture of Ghana’s National Theatre, this unique fabric captures the essence of our cultural heritage."

Check out the photos below:

Miss Malaika 2024 rocks a kente gown

Miss Malaika 2024 winner King Lucille flaunted her skin in a corseted kente gown that highlighted her curves for the photoshoot.

The style influencer wore heavy makeup and long eyelashes for the Independence Day photoshoot, which has become the talk of the town.

She accessorised her look with gold earrings and beautiful bangles as she posed gracefully for the cameras.

The talented videographer shared the video on Instagram with this caption:

"Independence is more than freedom- it's the power to express, create, and redefine. For this Independence look, we went 100% African-minimalistic yet bold, embodying the strength and zeal of the Ghanaian woman. The structured designs speak to resilience, heritage, and the limitless creativity that defines us. For us creatives, this shoot is a reflection of how far we've come with our craft."

Watch the video below:

Queen Titiaka rocks a glamorous gown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nihad Titiaka Ibrahim Oases, the winner of Ghana's Most Beautiful 2024, who wore a stylish outfit for her photoshoot.

For her most recent pictures, the law student from the University of Professional Studies in Accra wore a white outfit and appeared quite modest.

Beauty queen Titiaka's exquisite frontal wig and wardrobe selection drew criticism from some social media users.

