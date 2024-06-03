Dutch footballer of Ghanaian descent Memphis Depay has set the internet ablaze with a banger about his African roots

The song titled 'Kings and Kingdom' also captures his recent visit to Ghana and features Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in the music video

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and took to the comment section to laud Memphis for promoting his African-origin

Dutch professional footballer of African descent Memphis Depay has released a song about his African roots.

In the song "Kings and Kingdoms," Depay shares his visit to Ghana in 2023.

Photos of Memphis Depay Image credit: @Memphis Depay

Source: Facebook

The renowned player paid homage to his Asante roots and also featured the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, in the music video.

Depay blends his football career with music

Memphis Depay made his international debut on October 15, 2013, and has since been outstanding in the game.

Memphis Depay is a talented footballer and gifted musician. He has released several songs, including Asem Beba and Baby Don't Play.

Watch video below:

Netizens react to Memphis Depay's song

Netizens who saw the video were delighted and took to the comment section to laud the renowned player.

@Og ThatStoic wrote:

"Asante & proud."

@Michael Siaw wrote:

"Great delivery from @Memphis."

@Father Jerry wrote:

"Proud Ashanti men."

@kwame Jnr wrote:

"This Bi Nk otumfuo ein kiddie very hard guy."

@Bulumba Timothy wrote:

"I love Asante."

@Bulumba Timothy wrote:

"Wow."

Memphis Depay: Former Barcelona and Manchester United star buys GH¢700k jet ski, customises with Ghana colours

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Atletico Madrid forward Memphis Depay had released a new jet ski for his personal use while on holiday in Ghana. The Netherlands international, currently on holiday, announced the acquisition of his new jet ski in posts on social media.

A video shared on Memphis's Instagram stories showed that the jet ski was made by Mansory and customised in the colours of the Ghana flag. The video showed the former Barcelona and Manchester United star sitting on the machine and feeling it as it arrived.

Later, Memphis Depay shared photos of him riding on the water at Ada with the jet ski while his son sat behind him.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh