Ghana are now second in its World Cup Qualifiers group thanks to its crucial win in Mali

The team has now returned to Ghana to prepare for its next game against Central African Republic

Black Stars injured striker couldn't hide his joy as the team secured its 2:1 victory in Bamako

Ghana secured a crucial win over Mali, putting the Black Stars second in their group of African countries fighting for a spot at the 2026 World Cup.

Athletic Bilbao striker, who couldn't join the Black Stars squad due to an injury, has expressed his joy over the team's win.

His reaction caught the attention of many fans who are rooting for his recovery and return to the Black Stars.

Inaki Williams hails the Black Stars

Otto Addo overhauled the Black Stars' starting lineup for Mali, replacing seasoned striker Jordan Ayew with Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo to compliment Mohammed Kudus and Ernest Nuamah on the wings.

Ernest Nuamah scored Ghana's first goal in the 58th minute to bring the game back to level terms after Mali took the lead in the dying minutes of the first half.

Jordan Ayew and Fatawu Issahaku were substituted late in the game. The Leicester player set up Jordan's last-minute goal, which decided Ghana's fate.

Inaki Williams cheered his Ghanaian teammates on Twitter, showing his loyalty and support for the Black Stars despite his injury.

Fans react to Inaki Williams' gesture

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they hailed Inaki WIliam's gesture after Black Stars win in Mali.

@JohnpaulFrank17 said:

You dey speak Fante

@ZeroFromTheSpot wrote:

man will be fully fit during world cup season. jive enkoaa

@Fahy3m commented:

Thought u will come.and recreate this

Inaki Williams reaffirms commitment to Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Inaki Williams had opened up about his stint for the Black Stars, saying he does not regret his decision despite his disappointing stint in the recent AFCON.

Even though Inaki Williams has recorded 17 appearances with the Black Stars, he has scored only once, indicating his performance has not been up to expectations.

