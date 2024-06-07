Ghana has got its first win in eight games after the Black Stars' fairly impressive performance in Bamako

The team beat Mali to emerge second in its World Cup Qualifiers group

A video of Otto Addo's reaction to Jordan Ayew's late decider for the Black Stars has popped up online

Ghana's coach, Otto Addo, earned significant remarks for his bold changes to the Black Stars squad for the World Cup Qualifiers games.

After dropping team captain Andre Ayew from the squad, the coach chose Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo to replace Ghana's well-seasoned attacking option, Jordan Ayew, in the starting lineup against Mali.

The coach's strategy narrowly paid off after Jordan Ayew, who came in as a substitute, scored Ghana's decider.

Black Stars' coach Otto Addo Photo source: X/ESPN, X/GeorgeAddoJr, X/GFAComms

Otto Addo rejoices over Ghana's win

In Ghana's presser before the Mali game, Otto Addo disclosed that he had carefully studied his opponents and adopted a plan.

Throughout the game, he was seen restless on the sidelines, especially during the second half, when Ghana had levelled the game thanks to Ernest Nuamah's equaliser.

The coach brought on Jordan Ayew and Fatawu Issahaku, who became crucial change agents for the Black Stars in Mali.

Issahaku's fiery press in the game's dying minutes set up Jordan Ayew's goal, giving Ghana the victory in Bamako and its first win in eight matches.

Videos of Otto Addo celebrating on the sidelines and with the team after the victory have surfaced online.

Fans react to Otto Addo's performance in Mali

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments about coach Otto Addo after the Black Stars' win in Mali.

@NyamadorRock said:

Otto wanted to run onto the pitch but realised he's coach and used his arms instead

@Rasheed844 commented:

Better than Arteta

@Bullmesh1 remarked:

Make we give am ein flowers today

@khalifa161717 added:

He was running whiles standing

Inaki Williams hails the Black Stars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Athletic Bilbao striker, who couldn't join the Black Stars squad due to an injury, had expressed his joy over the team's win in Mali.

Inaki Williams cheered his Ghanaian teammates on Twitter, showing his loyalty and support for the Black Stars despite his injury.

His reaction caught the attention of many fans who are rooting for his recovery and return to the Black Stars.

