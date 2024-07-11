Kylian Mbappe is poised to shatter a Real Madrid record before making his debut, as it has been confirmed he will wear the number nine jersey next season

Fans can purchase an Mbappe No.9 shirt from Real Madrid club shop in Spain, but online orders are facing significant delay

All is set for the Frenchman's official presentation as a Real Madrid player following France's elimination from the 2024 Euros

France captain Kylian Mbappe hasn't played a match for Real Madrid yet, but he's already setting records at the club.

After his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired, the 25-year-old moved to the Spanish giants on a free transfer at the beginning of the summer.

Kylian Mbappé's Real Madrid shirt sales are breaking all records at the club stores. Photos: @madridxtra

This long-anticipated and highly celebrated transfer is the most significant of the year, thrilling Real Madrid fans as Mbappe joins their team.

The club confirmed the 2018 World Cup winner would don the No.9 jersey at the Bernabeu, a number previously worn by legends like Ronaldo, Raul, and Karim Benzema.

Marca reported that the announcement of his shirt being available for purchase caused the club's online store to crash due to the overwhelming demand.

The surge in orders led to a message on the store's website, warning customers of significant delays in delivery.

Compared to other Real Madrid stars like Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr., whose merchandise had shorter delivery times, Mbappe's shirts could take up to six weeks to arrive.

This unprecedented demand suggests that Mbappe's shirt sales might break records, a remarkable feat considering the illustrious players who have played for Real Madrid.

Icons like Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham, and Zinedine Zidane have all worn the Real Madrid jersey, but Mbappe's popularity might surpass them all based on these early sales figures, even before he has played a game.

When will Real Madrid unveil Mbappe?

Mbappe will be officially introduced to Real Madrid fans on July 16, following the club's tradition for high-profile signings.

A packed Bernabeu will welcome their new star, who will make a speech, showcase his skills, and sign autographs on the grand stage.

What's next for Mbappe?

Having almost joined Real Madrid two years ago before extending his contract with PSG, this moment represents a fresh start with his new club.

Winning the Champions League is likely his primary goal, having already secured multiple league titles with PSG and a World Cup with France but lacking success in Europe's premier club competition.

The closest Mbappe has come to European glory was in the 2019/20 season, leading PSG to the final where they lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich in Lisbon.

Mbappe breaks silence after 2024 Euros exit

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Real Madrid's new star, Mbappe, candidly reflected on his performance at the 2024 Euros following France's semi-final exit to Spain.

The ex-PSG striker was unable to propel Les Bleus to the final as Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo's swift goals overturned Randall Kolo Muani's lead.

Mbappe admitted his subpar showing at the tournament, calling it a failure. He intends to take a break to rejuvenate and gear up for a fresh beginning.

