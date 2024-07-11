Cristiano Ronaldo has embraced 'Daddy duties' and continues to share with the world his strong connection with his children

Blessed with five kids, the five-time Ballon d'Or never appears to have overcome the heartbreak of Portugals' Euro 2024 exit

The 39-year-old is expected to link up with his Al-Nassr teammates in the coming weeks ahead of the 2024-25 season

Cristiano Ronaldo's affection for his family is undeniable, especially his love for his children.

Alongside his football achievements, social life, and various commercial ventures, Ronaldo frequently shares tender moments with his growing family, delighting his legions of followers.

Ronaldo entertains his children

In a heartwarming video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Ronaldo is seen enjoying a sweet moment with four of his five children.

Clad in a customised white robe, the Portugal captain effortlessly cracked jokes, leaving his children in fits of laughter.

In what appears to be a dining setting, and after seemingly finishing their meal, Cristiano showcased his comedic side.

His gestures and facial expressions brought joy to twins Mateo and Eva, Alana Martina, and Bella.

However, his eldest son, Cristiano Jr., and his long-time partner, Georgina Rodriguez, were absent from the video.

This lovely family moment comes after the veteran forward's somewhat uninspiring performance at the soon-to-end 2024 UEFA European Championship.

How did Ronaldo perform at the 2024 Euros?

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star entered the competition after breaking the goal-scoring record in a single Saudi Pro League season with an impressive 35 goals, per Transfermarkt.

However, CR7 uncharacteristically struggled to find the back of the net as Portugal lost to France in the quarter-final stage.

This marked the first time he failed to score in the tournament despite taking the most shots at the competition, Opta Joe reports.

What's next for Cristiano Ronaldo?

Ronaldo will now turn his attention to club football, where he hopes to help Al-Nassr clinch the Saudi League title after finishing as runners-up for two successive seasons.

Ronaldo becomes most searched athlete on Google

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo became the most searched athlete in Google's 25-year history.

His impressive performance in Saudi Arabia, averaging nearly a goal per game, has bolstered his global prominence, surpassing his rival Lionel Messi in Google searches.

