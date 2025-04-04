Reason Why Black Stars No.1 Asare Didn't Play for Hearts vs Nations FC Disclosed

Benjamin Asare, the Black Stars No.1 goalkeeper, missed Hearts of Oak's loss to Nations FC on Thursday

Asare made his senior international debut for Ghana during the World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar

The Black Stars goalkeeper is not injured as some media reports suggested following his no-show vs Nations FC

Black Stars of Ghana starting goalkeeper Benjamin Asare was notably absent from the Hearts of Oak squad in their 1-0 loss to Nations FC in a Matchday 21 outstanding Ghana Premier League (GPL) fixture on Thursday on the Tuba Astro Turf.

This unanticipated absence raised questions among fans, especially as Asare, who is under pressure to maintain his Ghana No.1 role, was expected to play his first match for the club since his international debut for the Black Stars.

However, sources have told Gariba Raubil of YEN.com.gh that his omission was not due to injury, as initially rumored, but rather a decision made by the club’s head coach to rest the goalkeeper following his involvement in the World Cup qualifiers.

Asare’s International Impact

The veteran goalkeeper earned his first senior call-up to the Black Stars, marking a significant milestone in his career, as he formed part of the Otto Addo's Ghana squad that played World Cup 2026 qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

The Hearts of Oak shot-stopper played the full minutes in Ghana's 5-0 win against Chad in Accra on March 21 and their 3-0 victory over Madagascar three dats later in Morocco.

Resting the Key Player vs Nations FC

Despite his recent success on the international stage, Asare’s absence from the game against Nations FC was not due to any injury concerns. According to club sources, who spoke to YEN.com.gh's Sports Editor, Gariba Raubil, the goalkeeper was given a rest by Hearts of Oak’s head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, following his intense involvement in two high-stakes 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches.

''The technical team decided to rest Benjamin Asare for the Nations FC match. He is not injured, he is doing fine. Just that he was given some time to recharge ahead of the next games as he just returned from the Black Stars where he played all the 180 minutes against Chad and Madagascar. So coach Aboubakar decided to give him some good rest,'' the source said.

The Bigger Picture for Hearts of Oak

With aspirations to secure a higher finish in the league, the team’s recent loss to Nations FC is seen as a setback as the Phobians sit 6th in the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League with 37 points.

The club will be hoping that with their star goalkeeper back in the starting lineup, they can turn things around in the upcoming fixtures.

Asare's presence in goal is vital to the team’s defensive solidity, and his leadership on the pitch is equally important. His performance in the World Cup qualifiers demonstrated his ability to rise to the occasion in crucial moments.

Hearts of Oak fans will no doubt be eager to see their number one goalkeeper back in action, helping them push for better results as the season progresses.

Benjamin Asare shone on his Ghana debut

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the five most outstanding Black Stars of Ghana players in the 2026 World Cup qualification matches versus Chad and Madagascar, including Benjamin Asare.

