France international, Kylian Mbappe, officially sealed his dream transfer move to Spanish giants Real Madrid on June 3

The forward completed the much-awaited transfer just days after he confirmed he would be leaving Paris Saint-Germain

Mbappe is understood to have penned a lucrative five-year deal that will see him become one of the world's best earners

Kylian Mbappe will not don the number 10 jersey for Real Madrid this coming season.

The long-awaited transfer was announced on Monday, June 3, just days after the Frenchman announced he would quit Paris Saint-Germain.

It has been confirmed that Kylian Mbappe will not be wearing the number 10 shirt for Real Madrid in the upcoming season. Photo: Denis Doyle.

Source: Getty Images

The former Monaco ace confirmed via a video published on social media that he would be quitting the French giants at the end of the just-concluded season.

Mbappe's announcement sparked speculation on his next move, with Real Madrid, who initially pushed to sign him, emerging as the outright favourites to sign him.

After days of waiting, the 25-year-old finally sealed the switch to Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, kicking off yet another chapter of his exciting football career.

Why Mbappe won't wear No.10 shirt next season

As the new season approaches, it has been confirmed that Mbappe will wear the number nine shirt for Real Madrid.

Fans accustomed to seeing Mbappe in the number 10 jersey will need time to adjust to his new number.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano shared on social media why the France captain will wear the No. 9 shirt.

He wrote:

“Real Madrid confirm Fede Valverde as the new number eight, succeeding Toni Kroos. Kylian Mbappe will wear number nine, as anticipated. Mbappe never requested number 10 out of respect for Luka Modrić.”

Currently on international duty, Mbappe and the French national team's Euro 2024 hopes were dashed by Spain on Tuesday night.

Goals from Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo secured a 2-1 comeback victory for Spain, propelling them to the tournament's final.

On Sunday night, Luis de la Fuente's squad will face either England or the Netherlands in Berlin.

When will Real Madrid present Mbappe?

Mbappe will be officially presented as a Real Madrid player on Tuesday, July 16, two days after the conclusion of the 2024 Euros.

According to the club's website, the 2018 World Cup winner will be unveiled to Madrid fans at 12:00 pm CET (10:00 am GMT).

Mbappe breaks silence after 2024 Euros exit

In an earlier publication, Yen.com.gh reported that Real Madrid's new star, Mbappe, candidly reflected on his performance at the 2024 Euros following France's semi-final exit to Spain.

The ex-PSG striker was unable to propel Les Bleus to the final as Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo's swift goals overturned Randall Kolo Muani's lead.

Mbappe admitted his subpar showing at the tournament, calling it a failure. He intends to take a break to rejuvenate and gear up for a fresh beginning.

