Manchester United icon, Luis Nani, made his maiden trip to Ethiopia as part of his vacation this summer

His journey to the East African country has generated a wave of humble pleas from African fans on social media

Currently unattached, it is unknown if Nani will retire this year or try to prolong his career at age 37

Luis Nani, the 2016 UEFA European Championship winner, recently embarked on his inaugural visit to Ethiopia, where he met with high-ranking government officials and diplomats.

In a photo circulating online, the former Manchester United winger was sighted in the 'Land of Origins' on a working visit alongside Nigerian football legend Nwankwo Kanu.

Euro 2016 winner, Luis Nani, visited the East African country Ethiopia this summer for the first time. Photos by Soccrates/Getty Images and @luisnani/X.

Nani expresses delight after Ethiopia journey

Nani, who has Cape Verdean roots, per Colossus, included Ethiopia in his holiday itinerary as he searches for a new club following the end of his contract with Turkish side Adana Demirspor last season.

The 37-year-old shared his enthusiasm about his first experience in East Africa on social media.

"First day in Ethiopia! It was an honour to be so well received by the Ethiopian Minister of Defence, the Minister of Tourism, the Portuguese Ambassador to Ethiopia, Luísa Fragoso, Dr Seigu, and Kanu," he wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

African fans invite Nani to their country after Ethiopian trip

While many Ethiopian social media users expressed excitement over Nani's visit, others seized the moment to invite him to explore their own countries.

@AsiimweInnoce10, from Uganda, was quick to suggest Nani visit his country:

"After Ethiopia, come and visit Uganda before going back to Portugal. You've got a big fan base here, especially Manchester United fans, and I'm one of them."

Another user, @LPoghisio, this time from Kenya, even suggested a specific tourist site that will interest the Portuguese:

"Also visit Kenya, Maasai mara game Reserve."

@Obaadepa87 pleaded with the Euro 2016 winner to take a trip to Ghana:

"When are you coming to Ghana Nani. Red brigade Manchester United fan club will be soo grateful to welcome you. Make it happen my idol Nani and CR7 at United was fireworks."

@maji_san added:

"Come to Nigeria."

@Hassanjr66 also chipped in:

"Come to Somalia ."

Asamoah Gyan visits Zanzibar

In a related article, YEN.com.gh shared that former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan visited Zanzibar, an East African island.

The esteemed Ghanaian captain was warmly received by some locals, with some enthusiastic young men welcoming him with a placard and cheers of "Welcome to Zanzibar."

