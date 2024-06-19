Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has caused a stir online after a video of him in Zanzibar surfaced online

The renowned player paid a visit to the East African island as part of efforts to promote youth and sports in Africa

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views

Celebrated former Black Stars player Asamoah Gyan has visited the East African island of Zanzibar.

In a video circulating online, the renowned Ghanaian captain was captured in the company of some Zanzibaris, who gave him a befitting welcome.

The young men, delighted to receive Asamoah Gyan, held a placard and shouted, "Welcome to Zanzibar."

One subsequently jumped into the sea to show his delight.

Asamoah visit Zanzibar parliament

Asamoah Gyan has paid a short visit to Zanzibar for a collaborative event. Gyan is embarking on efforts to support youth and sports across Africa.

During his stay, he visited the Zanzibar Parliament and met with President Hussein Mwinyi, who was very impressed to receive the Black Stars player in his country.

Zanzibar's Speaker of Parliament warmly introduced him to members of the House, who all offered resounding applause to the former player.

Netizens react to video

Netizens who saw the post were impressed and took to the comment section to share their views.

@nanaqwamepesewa wrote:

"One Mr Senior Captain."

@commotion.com wrote:

"Baby jet."

