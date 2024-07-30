Endrick and Arda Guler have already displayed burgeoning chemistry after they combined for two goals during Real Madrid's training session

The 18-year-old Endrick participated in his first training session under Carlo Ancelotti's guidance since arriving from Palmeiras

Güler cut his vacation short to begin competing for a spot in the starting eleven for the upcoming season

Real Madrid's young stars Endrick and Arda Güler have quickly demonstrated impressive chemistry, linking up for two goals during a recent training session.

Endrick, who joined Los Blancos with a £29.5 million transfer from Palmeiras last weekend, made his debut appearance in the training session.

The Brazilian prodigy was later joined by Güler, who cut his vacation short to make an early impression on Carlo Ancelotti and prove his worth for the upcoming season, per beIN Sports.

Following a standout performance at Euro 2024, the Turkish wonderkid enjoyed a brief vacation before choosing to join Real Madrid’s training camp in the United States.

As the team intensifies their pre-season preparations, Güler and new signing Endrick were paired together in their first training session.

The attacking duo played on the same side and in a video shared on social media, it did not take long for the two youngsters to strike up something of an understanding, laying on goals for one another.

Güler’s creative passing and Endrick’s instinctive goal-scoring ability form a partnership that could pose a significant challenge to opponents in the future.

Their impressive performances in training offer a promising glimpse of what we might see in the upcoming season.

While Güler and Endrick may not regularly feature over stars like Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior, or Rodrygo Goes, Real Madrid can take comfort in knowing that these secondary options are more than capable of being starters for most elite European teams.

Rudiger tackles Endrick in Real Madrid training

Meanwhile, Endrick found himself on the receiving end of a tough tackle from Antonio Rüdiger during his debut training session, a moment that quickly went viral.

After the challenge left Endrick on the ground, the imposing German defender raised his hands to indicate that it was not intended to cause harm.

The video has underscored both the high intensity of the training and the growing excitement surrounding Endrick’s integration into the squad.

Endrick tearful at Real Madrid presentation

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that Endrick fought back tears during an emotional tribute to his family at his Real Madrid presentation at the iconic Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

The 18-year-old Galactico broke down while honouring his family, leaving his parents emotional as they watched him take centre stage at one of the world's most famous football teams

