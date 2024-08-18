Some football stars have achieved iconic status for their ability to excel in every aspect of the game

These are the players who transcend the typical boundaries of their positions that set them apart from their peers

YEN.com.gh has taken on the challenge of ranking the most complete players to ever grace the beautiful game

For decades, football fans and media alike have debated a fascinating question: If you could clone a player in his prime and build an entire team around him, which team would be the best? In other words, who is the most complete player in football history?

There have been some truly iconic players in football history who are widely regarded as being able to do it all.



These are the players who transcend the typical boundaries of their positions, demonstrating versatility, skill, and intelligence that set them apart from their peers.

Whether it's defending with composure, orchestrating play from the midfield, or scoring crucial goals, these footballers have shown they can excel in every aspect of the game.

Their ability to adapt to different roles and situations on the pitch while maintaining a consistently high level of performance has earned them legendary status in the sport.

These players not only possess technical brilliance but also a deep understanding of the game, allowing them to influence matches in ways that few others can.

YEN.com.gh has decided to rank the most complete players ever to have played the beautiful game.

Most Complete Players in history

7. Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane epitomised elegance on the football pitch. His unique style and grace made him one of the most captivating players to watch, as he seemed to glide across the field effortlessly.

His football intelligence was unparalleled, allowing him to control and dictate the tempo of the game, always staying one step ahead of his opponents. The French icon's technical ability was extraordinary, effortlessly linking up with teammates and caressing the ball with finesse.

Zidane’s exquisite technique extended to his shooting, where he scored some of the most memorable volleys in football history.

The three-time FIFA Player of the Year winner was a true professional who led by example, constantly inspiring and driving his teammates forward.

6. Johan Cruyff

Johan Cruyff was a transformative figure in football, shaping the modern game in numerous ways. A disciple of Rinus Michels and the total football philosophy, Cruyff played the game with unmatched versatility and creativity.

As a forward, his unpredictability made him a constant threat, whether he was dropping deep to collect the ball, making incisive runs, or dribbling past defenders. His technical skills, speed, and extraordinary ball control were complemented by an exceptional understanding of the game, allowing him to see possibilities that others couldn’t.

Per Eurosport, Cruyff's contribution to football goes beyond his playing days; he was truly a unique and invaluable gift to the sport.

5. Franz Beckenbauer

Franz Beckenbauer redefined what it meant to be a defender, becoming the first in his position to win the Ballon d'Or and later claiming it twice.

Known as Der Kaiser, Beckenbauer revolutionized the role of the centre-back by operating as a sweeper, a role that allowed him to not only defend but also contribute significantly to the attack.

He mastered the one-two tactic, advancing from deep positions with ease and intelligence, always comfortable in possession. His ability to read the game, combined with his goal-scoring threat and defensive brilliance, made Beckenbauer a pioneer and a player ahead of his time.

4. Steven Gerrard

When discussing the greatest English midfielders, Steven Gerrard stands out as a player who could do it all. Unlike Paul Scholes, known for his passing, or Frank Lampard, for his goal-scoring, Gerrard was the complete package.

He dominated the midfield for Liverpool, even in a team that was often underwhelming, showcasing an extraordinary passing range and a knack for scoring from long distances.

A true box-to-box midfielder, Gerrard combined offensive prowess with strong defensive capabilities, often serving as the heart and soul of his team.

His performance in the 2005 Champions League final, where he scored and led Liverpool to a historic comeback, cemented his legacy as one of the fiercest competitors in the game.

3. Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, a testament to his relentless work ethic and extraordinary talent.

Arriving at Manchester United as a promising winger, Ronaldo quickly evolved into a goal-scoring machine under Sir Alex Ferguson’s guidance.

His 42-goal season in 2007/08 earned him his first Ballon d'Or and a move to Real Madrid, where he cemented his legendary status.

At his peak, Ronaldo was virtually unstoppable, possessing unmatched speed, strength, skill, and a lethal goal-scoring instinct from anywhere within 40 yards.

With five Ballon d'Ors, five Champions League titles, and numerous domestic trophies, Ronaldo’s place among football's all-time greats is secure.

2. Ruud Gullit

Ruud Gullit is celebrated as the most versatile player in football history, capable of excelling in multiple positions across the pitch.

Whether playing as a centre-back, midfielder, or forward, Gullit brought a level of skill and intelligence that made him indispensable to his teams. Standing 6'3", he was physically dominant, especially in aerial duels, but it was his exceptional technical ability and footballing intelligence that set him apart.

Gullit’s adaptability made him a nightmare for opponents to strategize against, and he played a crucial role in AC Milan's success, winning the Ballon d'Or in 1987. Defensively and offensively, Gullit was the embodiment of a complete footballer.

1. Ronald Koeman

Ronald Koeman is perhaps the only defender in football history better known for his attacking abilities than his defensive ones.

A product of the total football philosophy, Koeman excelled at Ajax, PSV Eindhoven, and Barcelona, playing a unique sweeper role where his remarkable passing range allowed him to orchestrate play from the back.

As the highest-scoring defender of all time, Koeman’s goal-scoring prowess was unparalleled, with 78 more goals than the second-highest-scoring defender, Daniel Passarella.

While his attacking contributions were legendary, Koeman was also a sharp, intelligent defender who could read the game brilliantly and make crucial interventions when needed. His career was a perfect blend of defence and attack, making him a true footballing icon.

