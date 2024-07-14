Cristiano Ronaldo could throw his weight behind Lionel Messi to win the Copa America with Argentina

The veteran Portuguese shares a strong sporting rivalry with Messi, which often leads to an unending debate of who's the GOAT

Nonetheless, YEN.com.gh looks at why CR7 could put his 'enmity' for the little magician aside for Sunday's final

Lionel Messi and Argentina could have an unexpected fan in the 2024 Copa America final against Colombia on July 14 (8 pm Eastern Daylight Time).

La Albiceleste are just one match away from defending their title, which they claimed three years ago in Brazil.

Cristiano Ronaldo could support Lionel Messi and Argentina in the 2024 Copa America final against Colombia on July 14, 2024. Photos by Omar Vega and Justin Setterfield.

Their 1-0 victory over their archrivals, Brazil, at the iconic Maracana stadium has propelled Lionel Scaloni's squad to further successes, including the Finalissima and World Cup titles, per The Athletic.

Standing in their way is Colombia, led by a resurgent James Rodriguez, who is vying for the Player of the Tournament award.

While Argentina are slight favourites for the final, they will undoubtedly benefit from the overwhelming support expected at the Hard Rock Stadium, which will be awash with fans in white and blue.

Yet, they might also find an unlikely ally in Cristiano Ronaldo.

Why will Ronaldo support Argentina in the Copa America final?

This might seem improbable, but it's actually possible.

Despite their nearly two-decade-long rivalry, Ronaldo has a soft spot for Argentina.

His girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, has Argentine heritage despite being born in Spain.

Because of her Argentine roots, Ronaldo might find himself rooting for Messi and his team in the final.

In fact, CR7 has previously stated that contrary to popular belief, he does not dislike Argentina.

“Many people don't know that, but my girlfriend is from Argentina. People think I don't like Argentina, but I like it a lot,” the 39-year-old said, as quoted by TCR.

Leo Messi's moving message ahead of Copa America final

