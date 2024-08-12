Argentina captain Lionel Messi is focusing on his recovery from injury while spending quality time with his family

The legendary Barcelona forward enjoyed time with his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, and their three sons, sharing summer photos of their time together

Inter Miami is competing in the Leagues Cup without Messi, but he is expected to return for their Round of 16 match against Columbus Crew

Lionel Messi is still recovering from his Copa America injury, while his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, has shared several photos from their holiday.

Inter Miami are aiming to defend their Leagues Cup title and have reached the Round of 16.

Lionel Messi and wife Antonela Roccuzzo look on during Inter Miami's game against Toronto FC at Chase Stadium on July 17, 2024. Photo by Megan Briggs.

Source: Getty Images

This time, however, they are competing without the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, who is still recovering from an ankle injury sustained during the Copa America final against Colombia.

The World Cup winner has been on a break to recover and has spent this time with Roccuzzo and their three sons: Thiago, Matteo, and Ciro.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner hopes to return to action soon, aiming to win the Major League Soccer title and regain full fitness in time for Argentina's World Cup qualifiers.

Roccuzzo and Messi shared an Instagram post featuring a yacht trip with their sons, captioned:

"Summertime and them."

Messi is expected to be at Lower.com Field on August 13, where Inter Miami will face Columbus Crew in the Leagues Cup Round of 16.

