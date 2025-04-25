Richard Ofori has bagged a major feat off the pitch, sealing an ambassadorial deal with Emporio Armani

The forgotten Black Stars goalkeeper is among the high-profile faces for Armani's top perfume brand

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old appears to be getting back to the form that made him one of Ghana's best shot-stoppers

Ghanaian goalkeeper Richard Ofori has secured a high-profile ambassadorial partnership with luxury brand Emporio Armani.

Ofori, who has earned 33 caps for the Black Stars, has now joined the ranks of sports personalities promoting world-renowned brands.

Richard Ofori is an ambassador for Emporio Armani's Stronger With You perfume. Photos by @rich.ofori/Instagram and MB Media/Getty Images.

Ofori lands ambassadorial deal with Emporio Armani

The announcement came via his official Instagram, where Ofori shared his excitement about his new venture.

He posted: "Stronger With You by Emporio Armani - It’s a great choice for the cooler months or evenings.

"The projection and longevity are pretty good, so it will last throughout the day. If you like sweet, inviting scents with a bit of spice, you should give it a try."

About Emporio Armani's Stronger With You perfume

Stronger With You, launched in 2019, is a fragrance known for its bold blend of sweetness, spice, and warmth.

A favourite for evening wear or colder seasons, the fragrance is priced at GH¢ 2,500.

According to The Perfume HQ, the cologne is an intensified version of the original, creating a strong and charismatic presence, much like Ofori’s own athleticism and charisma.

Richard Ofori's form

While Ofori's off-field partnership marks a career milestone, his on-field performance has been less stellar.

Despite the promising potential that led him to this endorsement, his time in the spotlight with the Black Stars has been clouded by a series of costly errors.

Notably, his mistake during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) attracted criticism, and his recent blunder against AmaZulu's loss to Stellenbosch further fuelled doubts about his consistency.

Richard Ofori's last appearance for the Black Stars came in the infamous draw with Mozambique during the 2023 AFCON tournament. Photo by MB Media/Getty Images.

Though such lapses in concentration have certainly affected his reputation, they don't entirely define his career.

Ofori's record at AmaZulu is still respectable, as he’s made 17 appearances in the South African Premier League.

His save percentage stands at 72.9%, and he has kept seven clean sheets, per Flashscore, indicating a level of reliability despite the occasional slip-up.

What lies ahead

Despite his recent challenges, Ofori's story is far from over.

His resilience in overcoming on-field difficulties mirrors his adaptability in the wider world of sponsorships and partnerships.

With three games to spare in the South African top flight, Ofori would hope to find his rhythm in between the sticks as the Durban-based club

Ofori gets backing from club coach

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that AmaZulu FC boss Arthur Zwane has backed Richard Ofori following a costly mistake that denied the team victory.

Though he admitted the error, Zwane commended the Ghanaian shot-stopper for his solid overall performance and credited him with keeping the team in the game.

Ofori, a former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, made the switch to AmaZulu in September 2024.

