Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain will face off next week in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final

Arsenal have been accused of breaching UEFA's ticketing rules, potentially facing punishment

Both clubs are chasing their first-ever Champions League title, setting the stage for a thrilling encounter

Arsenal have come under fire for allegedly violating UEFA ticketing regulations ahead of their Champions League semi-final showdown with Paris Saint-Germain, set for April 29.

The Gunners, who advanced past Real Madrid in the quarter-finals thanks in part to superlative performances from Declan Rice, are preparing for their first semi-final appearance since 2009.

The electric atmosphere at the Emirates played a major role in their progression, and now the club is being accused of trying to leverage that support again—potentially at the expense of UEFA rules.

Arsenal Accused of Breaking UEFA Ticketing Rules

As reported by France Bleu, via Givemesport, thousands of PSG supporters are still without tickets just days before the highly anticipated fixture, due to delays in the release of the away allocation.

UEFA regulations stipulate that 5% of a stadium’s capacity must be reserved for visiting fans—roughly 3,000 seats at the Emirates.

However, Arsenal are reportedly attempting to limit this to 2,500 seats.

This has sparked outrage among PSG fans, particularly since they were granted the full allocation during the group stage match in October, which Arsenal won 2-0.

Despite growing frustration, no official explanation has been given for the reduced allocation.

PSG, meanwhile, continue to push for full compliance with UEFA’s mandate.

“PSG is fighting to enforce the rule and have 3,000 Parisians at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, and for the moment, they are not succeeding,” the report states.

The French champions boast some of the most passionate supporters in Europe, known for their outspoken nature — a trait that has occasionally drawn criticism.

Not Arsenal's first ticketing dispute

This is not the first time Arsenal have been involved in controversy over ticket allocations at the Emirates.

In January, during their FA Cup clash with Manchester United, the club came under scrutiny for offering only 8,000 away tickets—1,000 short of the 9,000 mandated under FA Cup rules.

The club cited "safety concerns," a conclusion supported by the Safety Advisory Group, which includes the club, local authorities, and emergency services.

Despite United's efforts to receive their full allotment, they were ultimately denied.

The similarities between the United and PSG cases have led many to question whether Arsenal are using ticket allocation as a strategic advantage.

And given the outcome of the previous appeal, PSG fans may find themselves facing the same fate—shut out of the stands for one of their team’s biggest matches of the season.

