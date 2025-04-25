Benjamin Aniagye, a former student of Ashaiman No. 3 JHS, emerged as the UCC's 57th Congregation valedictorian

The 30-year-old graduated with a First-Class degree in B.Ed. Information Technology, scoring a CGPA of 3.9

Benjamin studied through UCC's College of Distance Education and currently teaches in the Northern Region

Benjamin Aniagyei, a brilliant young Ghanaian who completed his basic education at Ashaiman No. 3 JHS, one of the many government schools popularly known as Cyto, has achieved a remarkable milestone in his academic journey.

This comes after the young man was named the valedictorian at the 14th session of the 57th Congregation of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

At the end of the 57th Congregation, Benjamin Aniagye was awarded a First-Class degree in B.Ed. Information Technology.

The brilliant young man graduated at the top of his class with an impressive Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.9 out of a possible 4.0.

Benjamin was part of the 5,291 students who graduated from UCC's College of Distance Education (CoDE) with various undergraduate qualifications.

The graduands came from various towns and villages across the 16 regions of Ghana.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Johnson Nyarko Boampong, congratulated the students and expressed confidence that they had been adequately prepared to contribute to the development of society.

“To our esteemed graduands, your journey to this moment has been marked by perseverance, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication. Leverage the knowledge and skills you have acquired to drive positive change in your communities and beyond,” he reportedly said.

Benjamin Aniagyei's academic journey

30-year-old Benjamin hails from Breman Bedum in the Central Region but had his primary and basic education at Ashaiman No. 3 JHS in Accra.

After completing his Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), he proceeded to Forces Senior Technical School at Burma Camp in Accra to pursue his secondary education.

Following his success at the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), Benjamin enrolled in one of the teaching colleges in Ghana, where he was awarded a diploma.

Several years later, he gained admission to UCC for a top-up programme, where he emerged as the valedictorian. The young man is currently a staff member at Wataniya JHS in the Savelugu District, Northern Region.

Benjamin is a devout member of The Church of Pentecost, Savelugu District-Tamale Area, a staunch supporter of Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Manchester United.

As an avid reader and a music lover, Benjamin's role model is Prof. Opoku Amankwa, a former Director General of the Ghana Education Service.

Following the successful attainment of his first degree, he said that he set his sights on better opportunities within Ghana and abroad.

Netizens congratulate Benjamin Aniagyei

Following the publication of Benjamin's stellar academic success on the official Facebook page of the UCC, many Ghanaians took to the comments section to congratulate him.

Below are a few of the congratulatory messages:

@Nana Adu Yaw IV said:

"Eiiii the guy is good oo, he’s a fan of Asante Kotoko and Manchester United, at the same time and was able to get a CGPA of 3.9 with these broken heart teams. Great guy."

@Nana Yaw Adomakoh Sarkodie also said:

"Imagine being a fan of Manchester United and still put up such a marvelous performance.. only God can explain this fallacy! Congratulations, champion!"

@Eddie Kay Trinity commented:

"Congratulations bro, A Genius from my hometown. Bedum is Proud of you, Aniagyei."

