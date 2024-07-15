Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella aimed a salvo at Gary Neville after playing a crucial role in Spain's Euro 2024 triumph

Marc Cucurella had a sharp retort for Gary Neville's earlier remarks that doubted the Chelsea defender's ability to help Spain win the 2024 UEFA European Championship.

The 25-year-old had the last laugh after the Manchester United legend questioned whether Spain could win Euro 2024 with Cucurella starting for Luis de la Fuente's men.

Marc Cucurella mocked Gary Neville after the latter doubted if he could help Spain win the 2024 Euros. Photos by Richard Pelham and Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA.

Neville, working as a pundit for ITV, had suggested that the Chelsea left-back was one of the reasons he doubted Spain's chances in the tournament.

However, Neville's prediction proved to be incorrect as Cucurella played a crucial role as Spain’s first-choice left-back throughout the competition.

Despite a challenging season with the Blues, the former Brighton defender put in a great shift in Germany, making six appearances in La Roja's title-winning campaign, per Transfermarkt.

He was undoubtedly one of the team's standout performers and crowned his performance with the assist for Mikel Oyarzabal’s match-winning goal against England in the final.

Cucurella aims salvo at Gary Neville

After the victory, Cucurella took to Instagram to post Neville’s quote along with the caption, as cited by Fabrizio Romano:

“We went all the way, Gary. Thanks for your support,” accompanied by a love heart, trophy, and Spanish flag emojis.

Meanwhile, Cucurella's long-term girlfriend, Claudia Rodriguez, also joined in jabbing the Man United legend.

She posted a picture of his footballer sweetheart holding the Euro trophy on her Instagram story with the caption: "How was your night, Gary Neville?"

