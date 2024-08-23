Enzo Maresca has provided a light-hearted perspective on Marc Guiu's golden miss in the Conference League

Guiu conspired to miss a sitter when he had the open net at his mercy as Chelsea defeated Servette at Stamford Bridge

The 18-year-old would hope to make amends as early as August 25, when the Blues face Wolves at Molineux Stadium

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca shared his thoughts on Marc Guiu's unfortunate miss during their UEFA Europa Conference League clash with Servette.

Despite securing his first win as Chelsea's head coach, with second-half goals from Christopher Nkunku and Noni Madueke sealing the victory, Maresca couldn't overlook the team's struggles in front of goal, particularly Guiu's missed opportunity.

Source: Getty Images

Marc Guiu misses sitter in Conference League

Guiu, a summer signing and product of La Masia, had a golden chance to put the Blues ahead when he capitalised on a mistake by Servette's goalkeeper, pressing effectively to win the ball in a dangerous position.

With the net seemingly at his mercy, the 18-year-old striker hesitated, allowing the goalkeeper to recover and make a crucial save, talkSPORT reports.

Despite getting two more attempts from the ensuing scramble, Guiu couldn't convert, leaving fans and teammates frustrated.

Maresca reflects on Marc Guiu's stunning miss

In the post-match press conference, Maresca addressed the miss with a mix of humour and understanding, highlighting Guiu's youth and potential.

"I joked with him that maybe he prefers scoring difficult goals over easy ones," Maresca remarked, as reported by Tribuna.

"He's very young, born in 2006, the youngest in our squad. His work off the ball, his pressing—it's impressive. The goals will come, no doubt about that."

Maresca's comments not only showed his confidence in Guiu's abilities but also reflected a broader understanding of the challenges young players face as they adapt to the demands of top-level football.

Marc Guiu produces miss-of-the-season contender

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a shocking miss overshadowed Marc Guiu's first competitive start for Chelsea.

The ex-Barcelona talent missed a golden opportunity when it seemed easier to score than to miss, as the Blues narrowly defeated Servette.

Despite the blunder, Guiu has issued a sincere apology to Chelsea fans for the mishap.

