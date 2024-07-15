Joao Felix has caused a stir online after he was sighted watching Lionel Messi's Argentina in the Copa America final

The 24-year-old was part of Portugal's squad that featured at the just-ended 2024 UEFA European Championship in Germany

One fan implied that Felix intentionally missed his spot-kick to cost Messi's GOAT rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, a chance of winning the Euros

Portuguese forward Joao Felix surprised many with his visit to the United States to watch Lionel Messi's Argentina in the 2024 Copa America final.

Felix attended the match at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, July 14, where La Albiceleste narrowly defeated Colombia to retain the trophy they won three years ago.

Joao Felix's presence at the Copa America final, watching Lionel Messi's Argentina, has sparked reactions among fans. Photos by Sarah Stier/Getty Images, phraa/IG and Chris Brunskill/Fantasista.

Pre-match events threatened to mar the South American championship finale, causing a significant kickoff delay, Goal reports.

However, when the game finally commenced, more than an hour late, it turned into a thrilling spectacle.

According to Billboard, in addition to the football action, fans were entertained by a performance by renowned Colombian pop star Shakira.

The highlight of the night was Lautaro Martinez's extra-time goal, securing Lionel Scaloni's team a record 16th Copa title.

Did Joao Felix root for Argentina in the Copa America final?

Unexpectedly, the 2022 World Cup winners had an unlikely supporter in the stands.

Felix, who missed the only spot-kick in Portugal's 5-3 penalty shootout loss to France in the quarter-finals of the Euros, took time off to visit Hard Rock Stadium.

A viral photo on social media shows the Atletico Madrid forward seated in the VIP section, accompanied by a friend in an Argentina jersey and another in black.

Fans react to Felix watching Copa America

The image has sparked mixed reactions from fans, with some offering wild speculations.

@Whotfisrayy playfully said:

"Just after sending Ronaldo home, he went to support the real Goat. Joao Felix✋❤️"

@RonaldoW7_ related Felix's presence in the USA to his missed penalty:

"No wonder he missed the Penalty."

Another user, @ItzEliInit, referring to Messi's viral photo with a young Lamine Yamal, wrote:

"He want's to be bathed also it is not too late."

@PalmeerEra quipped:

"Inside job?"

Explaining Ronaldo's soft spot for Messi's Argentina

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh explained why Cristiano Ronaldo could support Argentina in the Copa America final.

Despite his long-standing rivalry with Messi, Ronaldo has a soft spot for Argentina because of his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, who is of Argentine heritage.

This connection might lead Ronaldo to root for Messi and his team in the final.

