Africa has churned out some of the world’s biggest footballers, from Asamoah Gyan and Samuel Eto’o to Didier Drogba.

These football legends have become superstars and role models to many across the world.

With their huge earnings as football professionals of big clubs, these players own luxurious properties, including expensive mansions and vehicles.

Money talks: 7 Rich African Players with the Most Expensive Supreme Cars Photo credit: Samuel Eto’o /Emmanuel Adebayor/Sulley Muntari

Source: Instagram

Among some of these magnificent cars include the Mercedes Mclaren SLR, which has proven a popular choice for most of these African footballers.

Former Senegal forward, El Hadji Diouf, and Nigeria veteran, Obafemi Martins, are both sporting similar models.

Drogba also owns an elegant SL65 that is worth £164,000 in the current market.

Retired Togo captain, Emmanuel Adebayor, has not been shy about flaunting his luxurious mansion and cars.

Emmanuel Adebayor, on two occasions, gifted his Ghanaian brother and comic actor, Funny Face, a Range Rover, and, recently in 2020, another brand new car.

YEN.com.gh has compiled photos of the magnificent cars of seven players with the most expensive vehicles.

1. Samuel Eto’o – Bugatti Veyron (£1.25m):

2. El Hadji Diouf – Mercedes McLaren SLR (£400 000):

3. Obafemi Martins – Mercedes SLR McLaren convertible (£335 000):

4. Emmanuel Adebayor – Aston Martin DBS (£168 000):

5. Didier Drogba – Mercedes SL65 (£164 000):

6. John Obi Mikel – Bentley Continental GT (£145 000):

7. Sulley Muntari – Lamborghini Gallardo (£135 000):

Source: Yen News