There is a new generation of 'Galacticos' at the Santiago Bernabeu following the signing of Kylian Mbappe

The Frenchman, in addition to Englishman, Jude Bellingham, and Brazilian,Vinicius Junior, are making headlines

However, another teammate, Rodrygo, is seeking similar recognition for his efforts and expressed his frustration on WhatsApp

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo sent and later deleted an angry WhatsApp message following the club's 1-1 draw with Mallorca.

Rodrygo seems to be upset about the rise of the 'BMV' acronym—referring to Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, and Vinicius Junior—since it excludes him.

Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior have generated ‘BMV’ talk at Real Madrid, but a club colleague wants to “add the R of Rodrygo”. Photo by Pedro Salado/Valerio Pennicino.

Los Blancos have formed yet another star-studded attacking lineup, with World Cup winner Mbappe being the latest 'Galactico' to join the squad at Santiago Bernabeu.

There has been much debate about what the French international can accomplish in a partnership that could rival the legendary 'BBC' and 'MSN' frontlines, which previously included Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Neymar.

Madrid's 'BMV' was unable to score in their 2024-25 La Liga opener against Mallorca, with Rodrygo finding the net to secure a 1-1 draw.

Rodrygo unhappy with 'BMV' acronym

The Brazil international has stirred up controversy with a WhatsApp message implying that he deserves more recognition.

The controversial message stated via Goal:

“Hi guys, yesterday the result was not what we wanted. In La Liga every point makes the difference in the end. I'm happy with the goal and with the growth of the team. Last week they talked about the trio of Bellingham, Mbappe and Vini, but they are going to have to add the R of Rodrygo to that acronym. We have a quartet of attackers and the rest of the team. They all have their importance in the games and will show their value in the different competitions in which we participate. The week will be full of hard work until our next match at the Bernabeu.”

Rodrygo deletes WhatsApp message

The post has since been deleted after failing to elicit the response Rodrygo anticipated.

The Athletic confirmed the authenticity of the message, and the South American's representative recommended its removal to maintain harmony within the squad in the Spanish capital.

