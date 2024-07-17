Premier League side Manchester United have chronicled why they purchased Dutch striker of Nigerian descent, Joshua Zirkzee

Zirkzee, who has put pen to paper on a five-year contract, is Erik ten Hag's first major signing this summer

His versatility and creativity are expected to provide United with more tactical options, enhancing their attacking dynamics

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has detailed the reasons behind the Premier League club's acquisition of Joshua Zirkzee in the current summer transfer window.

The Netherlands international, who has Nigerian roots, has made the switch from Bologna and will join the United squad after his summer break.

Joshua Zirkzee inked a five-year contract to become Manchester United's first summer signing. Photos by SOPA Images and Manchester United.

Source: Getty Images

Zirkzee had a standout season in Serie A, playing a key role in helping Bologna qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 60 years.

According to Transfermarkt, he netted 12 goals and provided seven assists last term, earning a late call-up to Ronald Koeman's Netherlands squad, which reached the semi-finals of Euro 2024.

What does Joshua Zirkzee bring to Manchester United?

Zirkzee was among the top 10 players in the Italian top flight last season for goals from open play, chances created from open play, and successful dribbles.

Capable of playing anywhere across the forward line, the former Bayern Munich forward is expected to impact the Red Devils' 2024-25 campaign significantly.

Why did Manchester United sign Zirkzee?

Ten Hag is confident that Zirkzee will add a new dimension to his Manchester United team.

"He is a player who can link up the game," the Red Devils boss told reporters in Norway, as cited by the club's website.

"He can be available, hold up the ball, have good ideas, be creative, can dribble, [make] combinations."

The 53-year-old tactician added, "So that's a different type and always what we are looking for."

"So it gives us more options tactically, which is good because, especially up front, we have many players who can play very direct, and they can take a big benefit from his skills."

Man United lose first pre-season game

Meanwhile, Joshua Zirkzee's new side, Manchester United, began their pre-season on a disappointing note with a defeat to Rosenborg.

YEN.com.gh reported that Erik ten Hag’s side, featuring five first-team regulars from last season, lost by a last-minute goal by Noah Holm.

Source: YEN.com.gh