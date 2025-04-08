Reverend Obofour, in a video, addressed Adom Kyei-Duah's council of elders over their recent remarks about their encounter

The Anointed Palace Chapel founder said he was not looking to make peace because he had no problems with his colleague

Reverend Obofour added that he had no interest in insulting Prophet Kyei-Duah or starting an unnecessary feud with him

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Popular Ghanaian pastor, Francis Nana Agyei Antwi, popularly known as Reverend Obofour, has addressed the council of elders for Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah over their recent remarks about him.

Reverend Obofuor addresses Adom Kyei-Duah's council of elders over their remarks. Photo source: Reverend Obofour ministries, Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah

Source: Facebook

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the founder and General Overseer of the Anointed Palace Chapel church noted that the council of elders misinterpreted the recent message he sent to Adom Kyei-Duah over the actions of his bloggers.

Reverend Obofour said he was not looking to make peace with anyone because he had no problems with Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah or others, contrary to what the council of elders thought.

He said:

"You made a submission that I should greet the prophet (Adom Kyei-Duah) when I met him for so-called peace. I don't have any problem with him. You are a council, and if I am speaking and you do not understand, you have home sense and know the law. No reasonable person will live in this world and call anybody his or her enemy. Who knows tomorrow? Nobody is my enemy and I don't have any problem with anybody. I still stand by that statement."

The popular pastor said he sent his message to Adom Kyei during his Sunday church service was a peace letter. He said the council did not understand the message he sent.

Reverend Obofour noted that he would not have had any issue with the Believers Worship Centres' councillor if he had gone on Second Chance TV and disagreed with the way he conveyed the message to the church.

The Anointed Palace Chapel church founder recounted how Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah denied knowing a blogger, Steve Media, after he was arrested and remanded in police custody for a week.

Reverend Obofour with his beautiful wife Queen Ciara inside their home. Photo source: Reverend Obofour ministries

Source: Facebook

He said he commented on the issue because Adom Kyei instructed his church members to watch and listen to Steve Media a few months before he ended up in a police cell.

Reverend Obofuor reiterated that he had no issue with anyone and was not looking to make peace. He also addressed another member of the council for threatening him with a lawsuit and criticised the church's legal counsel for allowing the former to do so.

He noted that the response to his message from Adom Kyei's council of elders was needless and hated the fact that they had ignored the negative things their bloggers had written about him in the past.

Obofuor explained that he had earlier given them a 42-hour ultimatum because of the issue that transpired between him and Steve Media in the past.

He added that he had no interest in insulting Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah and starting any unnecessary feud with him on social media.

The Instagram video is included below:

Obofuor's response to Adom's council stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

VIIBEE commented:

"Rev, please don't entertain dis things and don't respond to them again papa🙏."

daughterofdestiny1 said:

"King Solomon of our time🙏. Rev, you are blessed, and we love you."

Augusta One wrote:

"Papa, leave those people ooo. They are jealous of you because your wisdom is deep."

Obofuor sends message to Adom over bloggers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Reverend Obofuor sent a message to Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah over the actions of his bloggers.

The preacher stated that he had never disparaged or made negative remarks about the Philadelphia Movement leader on any platform.

Reverend Obofuor also issued an ultimatum to Adom Kyei to call the Believers Worship Centre's bloggers to order over recent comments.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh