Antonio Rudiger has revealed why he believes Real Madrid should consider a future move for Arsenal's William Saliba, despite his strong defensive partnership with Eder Militao at the Bernabéu.

Rudiger, who earned a fearsome reputation as one of the Premier League's most robust defenders during his time at Chelsea, has since solidified his place in Madrid's backline with Militao.

Antonio Rudiger openly expresses his desire to play alongside Arsenal's William Saliba at Real Madrid. Photos by David Price and Xavier Laine.

Source: Getty Images

Antonio Rudiger hypes Arsenal's defensive unit

Although the German initially had to wait to become a regular starter, his powerful presence, defensive discipline, and threat from set pieces have made him indispensable in Carlo Ancelotti's squad.

Even with his current success, Rudiger has identified Saliba as an ideal addition to Real Madrid in the near future.

The young French defender has played a pivotal role in Arsenal's resurgence, helping to transform the Gunners into one of the most solid teams in both the Premier League and Europe, per Now Arsenal.

Saliba's partnership with Gabriel Magalhães has been widely hailed as one of the finest centre-back duos in world football.

Rudiger explains why he wants Saliba

Rudiger, who deeply admires Arsenal's defensive pairing, has expressed his desire to play alongside Saliba at Real Madrid.

While he cherishes his partnership with Militao, he pointed to the heavy fixture schedule as a reason why rotating defenders could be essential and why adding someone of Saliba's calibre could elevate the team's defensive solidity.

“I say William Saliba!” Rudiger declared. "I’m very happy with Militao! But there are so many games, and rotating would be key. So, having Saliba would be great,” the 31-year-old shared in an interview with Inside Scoop, as cited by Fabrizio Romano.

Rudiger hails Barcelona's Lamine Yamal

YEN.com.gh also reported that Rudiger showered praise on Lamine Yamal, calling the 17-year-old's talent 'ridiculous'.

Despite regularly facing off against the Barcelona star in intense El Clasico clashes, the German still had admiration.

Rudiger's praise underscored the increasing respect Yamal is garnering in the football world thanks to his skill.

Source: YEN.com.gh