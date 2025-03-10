The Black Damsels of Ghana have emerged champions of the UEFA Development tournament in Malta

Ghana's U16 women's national team concluded the four-team tournament after whitewashing Latvia in their final game

The team won all three matches, beating host Malta and the Northern Ireland in the five-day tournament

The Black Damsels of Ghana, the U16 women's national team, finished their first international tournament with a big win against Latvia.

The team, which is currently being prepared for the next Black Maidens side, enjoyed a successful UEFA Development Tournament in Malta over the weekend.

Ghana thumped Latvia 7-1 to emerged victory in the four-team competition.

The team began the tournament by thrashing hosts Malta 8-1 following a thrilling contest. Ghana opened the scoring early in the game but Malta levelled halfway through the first half.

The Black Damsels responded immediately to end the half with a deserving lead.

However, after the break, the West Africans were rampant, scoring six more goals to seal an emphatic win.

In their second match against Northern Ireland, Ghana strolled to a 5-0 victory with Priscilla Mensah, Seidatu Wahab and Daniella Abass all on target for the U16 team.

On Saturday, the team wrapped up the tournament with a 7-1 victory over Latvia. Christiana Ashiaku, Wahab, Abass and Mavis Koah all registered their names on the scoresheet for Ghana.

The team will return to Ghana this week as preparations continue ahead of their promotion to the U17 team.

UEFA tourney good tournament for Ghana

Following the end of the competition, YEN.com.gh spoke to journalist Kweku Baffoe on the importance of such competitions.

"You know the Black Maidens are serving a ban. FIFA imposed a ban on the team over age-cheating and since, the Black Maidens have not been involved in any international tournament so the U16 team will be the bedrock of the team," he said.

"The ban is expected to elapse somewhere this year. And the girls have gained some good amount of experience, having won the maiden edition of the WAFU Zone B tourney and now the UEFA tournament. They have literally conquered West Africa and now Europe.

"Aside getting the experience needed, they are also building a winning mentality within the team which is quite refreshing. I mean we might not see the importance of this now but when the foundation is right, we will definitely have a good future.

"If they are well groomed, we may be having an WAFCON winning team on our hands."

Black Queens join Excellent challenge

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that players of the senior women's national team, the Black Queens have joined the Excellent social media dance challenge.

The challenge which comes off the hit record by Ghanaian musicians Kelvyn Boy and Kojo Blaq has been trending on social media, with several stars including Asamoah Gyan jamming to the second.

The latest to join were Black Queens players led by striker Doris Boaduwaa ahead of their international assignment in Morocco.

