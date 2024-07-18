Erik ten Hag has opened up about the future of returning winger Jadon Sancho at Manchester United winger

The Dutch tactician and Sancho endured a strained relationship last season, which led to the latter being shipped out on loan

However, he has received a new lease on life to prove himself after positive talks with the coach ahead of pre-season

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has addressed Jadon Sancho's future at Old Trafford, shedding light on the recent developments.

Sancho was believed to be on the brink of leaving United following a challenging period that included a loan spell at Borussia Dortmund for the second half of last season.

Eric ten Hag has extended an olive branch to Jadon Sancho after the pair endured a strained relationship last season. Photos by Ash Donelon.

Source: Getty Images

Jadon Sancho's strained relationship with Erik ten Hag

The 24-year-old winger was excluded from the first-team squad in September after a public dispute with Ten Hag.

The Dutch manager had criticised Sancho's training performances as subpar, a claim which Sancho publicly refuted on social media.

Per Goal, his refusal to apologise for his public comments resulted in his banishment from the first-team group, which led him to train alone before his loan move to Dortmund in January.

Jadon Sancho given new lease on life at United

Despite the rocky past, ten Hag has extended an olive branch, offering Sancho a fresh start at Man United this season.

Sancho returned to first-team training after holding discussions with the 54-year-old tactician at Carrington last week.

The pair reportedly reconciled their differences at the start of pre-season training, providing Sancho with a new opportunity to prove himself with the Red Devils.

What did Erik ten Hag say about Sancho?

"As we said, we draw the line. Manchester United need good players and Jadon is a good player. We have drawn that line, and we move on," said Ten Hag, as quoted by MEN.

