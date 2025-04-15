Meet the top G20 movie cast and the characters they play
G20 tells the thrilling story of an international crisis in which a key summit becomes the focus of a risky takeover. The G20 movie cast vividly portrays the diverse personalities entangled in the turmoil. From world leaders and security experts to unexpected heroes—each character plays a pivotal role in the unfolding drama.
Top G20 movie cast
The G20 film delves into leadership under strain, family relationships under adversity, and the worldwide menace of terrorism. The movie features several prominent actors who play crucial roles in thrilling situations. Here are the top political drama film cast members.
1. Viola Davis as Danielle Sutton
- Full name: Viola Davis
- Date of birth: 11 August 1965
- Profession: Actress, producer
- Years active: 1988–present
Viola Davis is an American film producer and actress. She started her professional path in Central Falls, Rhode Island, performing in minor stage shows. Viola had her Broadway debut in August Wilson's play Seven Guitars (1996), earning her first Tony nomination. One of the best actors in the G20 movie, she appears in the film as the United States President, Danielle Sutton.
2. Anthony Anderson as Derek Sutton
- Full name: Anthony Anderson
- Date of birth: 15 August 1970
- Profession: Actor, comedian, television host
- Years active: 1995–present
Anthony Anderson is a television personality, comedian, and actor from the United States. He has starred in several television shows, including Kangaroo Jack (2003), Hustle & Flow (2005), Transformers (2007), and G20 (2025). Anthony plays Derek Sutton, Danielle's spouse and the First Gentleman in G20.
3. Marsai Martin as Serena Sutton
- Full name: Caila Marsai Martin
- Date of birth: 14 August 2004
- Profession: Actress, producer
- Years active: 2014–present
Marsai Martin is an American producer and actress. She is best recognised for her portrayal as Diane Johnson in the ABC sitcom Black-ish (2014–2022). Marsai starred in the 2019 comedy movie Little, which she also produced, making her the youngest person ever to produce a studio movie. In G20, she plays Serena Sutton, the daughter of Danielle and Derek.
4. Ramón Rodríguez as Manny Ruiz
- Full name: Ramón Rodríguez
- Date of birth: 24 September 1979
- Profession: Actor, model, dancer
- Years active: 2005–present
Ramón Rodríguez is an actor from the Puerto Rico. Since 2023, he has played the title character in the ABC sitcom Will Trent. Rodríguez also played Ryan Lopez in the 2014 Fox crime thriller series Gang Related. In 2018, he appeared as Benjamin Cruz in the Showtime TV series The Affair. Ramón appears in the G20 (2025) as agent Manny Ruiz, a close aide of Danielle Sutton.
5. Antony Starr as Rutledge
- Full name: Antony Starr
- Date of birth: 25 October 1975
- Profession: Actor
- Years active: 1995–present
Antony Starr is a well-known actor from New Zealand. He is most recognised for his work in films and TV shows, including Without a Paddle (2004), Wish You Were Here (2012), Outrageous Fortune (2005–2010), The Boys (2019–2026), and G20 (2025). Rutledge is the main villain in the film.
6. Douglas Hodge as Oliver Everett
- Full name: Douglas William Hodge
- Date of birth: 25 February 1960
- Profession: Actor, director, musician
- Years active: 1985–present
Douglas Hodge is a skilled musician, director, and actor from England. He has vast experience in theatre, film, and television, having acted in Black Mirror (2017), Joker (2019), The Undoing (2020), The Great (2020–2023), and G20 (2025). Douglas has been featured in the G20 as Oliver Everett, a prime minister.
7. Elizabeth Marvel as Joanna Worth
- Full name: Elizabeth Marvel
- Date of birth: 27 November 1969
- Profession: Actress
- Years active: 1992–present
Elizabeth Marvel is an actress from the United States. Her most significant roles include 40-Year-Old Mattie on True Grit (2010), Mrs. Jolly on Lincoln (2012), Gloria Davis on Gifted (2017), Katherine Conrad on Swallow (2019), and Joanna Worth, the Treasury Secretary on G20 (2025).
8. Christopher Farrar as Demetrius Sutton
- Full name: Christopher Farrar
- Date of birth: 21 April 2009
- Profession: Actor
- Years active: 2015–present
Christopher Farrar is an American actor widely recognised for his roles in various movies and television series. He started his acting career in a 2015 movie called Somewhere Between Arnold & Festus. Farrar was later been featured in other movies and TV series, including New Warriors (2017), All American (2019), Home Team (2022), Call Me Kat (2021–2023), and G20 (2025).
9. Sabrina Impacciatore as Elena Romano
- Full name: Sabrina Impacciatore
- Date of birth: 29 March 1968
- Profession: Actress, comedian, impersonator
- Years active: 1988–present
Sabrina Impacciatore is an Italian comedian, actress, and impersonator. She is most recognised for her portrayal as Valentina in season two of HBO's black comedy drama show The White Lotus (2022), for which she received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination. Sabrina appears in G20 as Elena Romano.
10. MeeWha Alana Lee as Han Min-Seo
- Full name: MeeWha Alana Lee
- Date of birth: 31 December 1958
- Profession: Actor, designer, painter
- Years active: 2017–present
MeeWha Alana Lee is a Korean-American actress and visual artist. She is best recognised for her performances in Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens (2020), The Chair (2021), A Great Divide (2023), Umma (2022), and G20 (2025). MeeWha appears on G20 as South Korean First Lady Han Min-Seo.
11. John Hoogenakker as Darden
- Full name: John Weston Hoogenakker
- Date of birth: 23 April 1977
- Profession: Actor
- Years active: 1999–present
John Hoogenakker is a commercial, stage, and film actor from the United States. He has appeared on stage in several plays in the Chicago and Milwaukee regions. Hoogenakker appeared in the Dilly Dilly television ads for Bud Light as the Bud Light King. He has plays agent Darden in G20.
12. Gideon Emery as Warren Paxton
- Full name: Gideon Emery
- Date of birth: 12 September 1972
- Profession: Actor
- Years active: 1994–present
Gideon Emery is an actor from England. He is well recognised for his role as Deucalion in Teen Wolf, in addition to his voice-over work in television shows, video games, and movies. Gideon Emery appears in the G20 as Warren Paxton.
13. Conrad Kemp as Bousquet
- Full name: Conrad Kemp
- Profession: Actor, writer
Conrad Kemp is an actor and writer widely recognised for his roles in Zulu (2013), Romeo and Juliet (2014), An Act of Defiance (2017), Chasing the Sun (2020), Rust Road (2023), Novocaine (2025), and G20 (2025).
14. Joseph Steven Yang as Lee Young-Ho
- Full name: Joseph Steven Yang
- Date of birth: 13 October 1968
- Profession: Actor, writer, producer
- Years active: 2005–present
Joseph Steven Yang is a South Korean-American writer, actor, and producer. He is recognised for his appearances in films and television shows such as MacGyver (2019), True Lies (2023), Shadrach (2024), and G20 (2025). Yang has been featured in the G20 as South Korean President Lee Young-Ho
15. Emmanuel Castis as Titos
- Full name: Emmanuel Castis
- Date of birth: 1 February 1976
- Profession: Actor, singer, dancer
- Years active: 1999–present
Emmanuel Castis is a South African singer, actor, and dancer of Greek heritage. He is well recognised for his roles as Steve Stethakis in the popular series Isidingo, Cole Harris on the soap opera Scandal!, and Titos in G20.
16. David James as Csonger
- Full name: David James
- Date of birth: 28 October 1972
- Profession: Actor
- Years active: 2001–present
David James is a South African movie, stage, and television actor. He is most recognised for his role as villain Koobus Venter in the science fiction thriller District 9 (2009), which received an Oscar nomination. David has appeared in G20 as Csonger.
17. Clark Gregg as Harold Mosley
- Full name: Robert Clark Gregg Jr.
- Date of birth: 2 April 1962
- Profession: Actor, director, screenwriter
- Years active: 1988–present
Clark Gregg is a writer, director, and actor from the United States. From 2008 to 2024, he played Phil Coulson in Marvel Cinematic Universe films and television programs and voiced Coulson in animated television shows and video games. Gregg has appeared in G20 as the US Vice President, Harold Mosely.
18. Julius Tennon as Mikkelson
- Full name: Julius William Tennon
- Date of birth: 24 December 1953
- Profession: Actor, producer
Julius Tennon is an acclaimed actor and film, television, and stage producer. He is well known for his roles in Dazed and Confused (1993), Small Soldiers (1998), Get on Up (2014), The Woman King (2022), and G20 (2025) as Mikkelson, the CIA Director.
19. Theo Bongani Ndyalvane as Melokuhle
- Full name: Theophilus Bongani Ndyalvane
- Profession: Actor
Theo Bongani Ndyalvane is a South African-born actor who now lives in Los Angeles. Some of his film credits include Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Scorpion (2018), The River (2018–2024), Prey (2024), and G20 (2025).
20. Noxolo Dlamini as Lesedi
- Full name: Noxolo Dlamini
- Date of birth: 1993
- Profession: Actress
- Years active: 2018–present
Noxolo Dlamini is a South African actress. She started acting in 2018 in the TV miniseries Liberty. She has been featured in other movies and TV series, such as Silverton Siege (2022), iNumber Number: Jozi Gold (2023), How to Ruin Love (2024), and G20 (2025).
21. Ali Suliman as ADWI
- Full name: Ali Sulima
- Date of birth: 10 October 1977
- Profession: Actor, film producer
- Years active: 1996–present
Ali Suliman is a Palestinian-born actor from Israel. He is recognised for his work on The Kingdom (2007), Body of Lies (2008), Lone Survivor (2013), and Arthur the King (2024). Suliman has also been featured in G20 as ADWI, an agent.
22. Angela Sarafyan as Quoll
- Full name: Angela Sarafyan
- Date of birth: 30 June 1983
- Profession: Actress
- Years active: 2000–present
Angela Sarafyan is an American actress of Armenian descent. She has starred as a guest star in various television shows and acted in the movies and TV series including; G20 (2025), Reminiscence (2021), Lost & Found in Armenia (2012), A Beautiful Life (2008), The Informers (2008), and On the Doll (2007).
23. Colin Moss as Lowe
- Full name: Colin 'Cole' Moss
- Date of birth: 9 February 1976
- Profession: Actor, presenter, stand-up comedian, TV presenter
- Years active: 1998–present
Colin Moss is a South African actor who has predominantly appeared in British, American, and South African films and television. He is renowned for his roles in The Deuce (2017), 1923 (2022), Warrior (2023), and The Blacklist (2023). Colin Moss has been featured in G20 as Lowe, the Australian Prime Minister.
When was the G20 movie released?
G20, an American action thriller film, was published globally by Amazon MGM Studios through Prime Video on 10 April 2025.
What is the G20 movie storyline?
According to the film, when terrorists take control of the G20 summit, US President Danielle Sutton uses her political and military experience to save her household, fellow leaders, and the entire world.
Who are the main actors in the G20 movie?
The main actors in the G20 movie are Viola Davis, Antony Starr, Marsai Martin, Anthony Anderson, Ramon Rodriguez, Sabrina Impacciatore, Elizabeth Marvel, and Douglas Hodge.
Who plays the lead role in the G20 movie?
Viola Davis plays a key role in the film G20. She plays President Danielle Sutton, a military veteran who must use her expertise to confront terrorists who take over the G20 summit in South Africa.
Is the G20 movie based on a true story?
No. The G20 film does not depict a true story. It is a fictitious political action thriller centred around President Danielle Sutton as she deals with a hostage situation at a G20 summit.
The G20 movie cast offers a fascinating team performance, with each actor adding depth and passion to their various roles. Viola Davis excels as President Danielle Sutton, showing a leader with unwavering confidence and resolve. Its diverse cast adds to the film's captivating action and tension.
