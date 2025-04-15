Meet the top G20 movie cast and the characters they play

G20 tells the thrilling story of an international crisis in which a key summit becomes the focus of a risky takeover. The G20 movie cast vividly portrays the diverse personalities entangled in the turmoil. From world leaders and security experts to unexpected heroes—each character plays a pivotal role in the unfolding drama.

Viola Davis at the 76th Emmy Awards (L), Marsai Martin at the Kate Spade Women’s Mental Health Summit (C), and Antony Starr at the G20 premiere (R). Photo: Amy Sussman, Taylor Hill, Aliah Anderson

Key takeaways

G20 is an American action thriller movie that was broadcast worldwide by Amazon MGM Studios through Prime Video on 10 April 2025.

is an American that was broadcast worldwide by through on 10 April 2025. Some of the G20 movie cast includes Douglas Hodge, Elizabeth Marvel, Sabrina Impacciatore, Anthony Anderson, and Ramón Rodríguez.

movie cast includes Douglas Hodge, Elizabeth Marvel, Sabrina Impacciatore, Anthony Anderson, and Ramón Rodríguez. The plot revolves around terrorists taking over the G20 summit with President Sutton, who uses her governance and military skills to protect her family, business, and the world.

Top G20 movie cast

The G20 film delves into leadership under strain, family relationships under adversity, and the worldwide menace of terrorism. The movie features several prominent actors who play crucial roles in thrilling situations. Here are the top political drama film cast members.

G20 movie actor Role Viola Davis Danielle Sutton Anthony Anderson Derek Sutton Marsai Martin Serena Sutton Ramón Rodríguez Manny Ruiz Antony Starr Rutledge Douglas Hodge Oliver Everett Elizabeth Marvel Joanna Worth Christopher Farrar Demetrius Sutton Sabrina Impacciatore Elena Romano MeeWha Alana Lee Han Min-Seo John Hoogenakker Darden Gideon Emery Warren Paxton Conrad Kemp Bousquet Joseph Steven Yang Lee Young-Ho Emmanuel Castis Titos David James Csonger Clark Gregg Harold Mosley Julius Tennon Mikkelson Theo Bongani Ndyalvane Melokuhle Noxolo Dlamini Lesedi Ali Suliman ADWI Angela Sarafyan Quoll Colin Moss Lowe

1. Viola Davis as Danielle Sutton

Viola Davis at G20 NY Special Screening at Regal Times Square on 8 April 2025 in New York, New York. Photo: Kristina Bumphrey

Full name: Viola Davis

Viola Davis Date of birth: 11 August 1965

11 August 1965 Profession: Actress, producer

Actress, producer Years active: 1988–present

Viola Davis is an American film producer and actress. She started her professional path in Central Falls, Rhode Island, performing in minor stage shows. Viola had her Broadway debut in August Wilson's play Seven Guitars (1996), earning her first Tony nomination. One of the best actors in the G20 movie, she appears in the film as the United States President, Danielle Sutton.

2. Anthony Anderson as Derek Sutton

Anthony Anderson at G20 NY Special Screening at Regal Times Square on 8 April 2025 in New York, New York. Photo: Kristina Bumphrey

Full name: Anthony Anderson

Anthony Anderson Date of birth: 15 August 1970

15 August 1970 Profession: Actor, comedian, television host

Actor, comedian, television host Years active: 1995–present

Anthony Anderson is a television personality, comedian, and actor from the United States. He has starred in several television shows, including Kangaroo Jack (2003), Hustle & Flow (2005), Transformers (2007), and G20 (2025). Anthony plays Derek Sutton, Danielle's spouse and the First Gentleman in G20.

3. Marsai Martin as Serena Sutton

Actress Marsai Martin attends the advanced screening of Amazon's MGM Studios "G20" at Regal Atlantic Station on 10 April 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Full name: Caila Marsai Martin

Caila Marsai Martin Date of birth: 14 August 2004

14 August 2004 Profession: Actress, producer

Actress, producer Years active: 2014–present

Marsai Martin is an American producer and actress. She is best recognised for her portrayal as Diane Johnson in the ABC sitcom Black-ish (2014–2022). Marsai starred in the 2019 comedy movie Little, which she also produced, making her the youngest person ever to produce a studio movie. In G20, she plays Serena Sutton, the daughter of Danielle and Derek.

4. Ramón Rodríguez as Manny Ruiz

Ramon Rodriguez attends SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations - "Will Trent" Screening And Conversation at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Full name: Ramón Rodríguez

Ramón Rodríguez Date of birth: 24 September 1979

24 September 1979 Profession: Actor, model, dancer

Actor, model, dancer Years active: 2005–present

Ramón Rodríguez is an actor from the Puerto Rico. Since 2023, he has played the title character in the ABC sitcom Will Trent. Rodríguez also played Ryan Lopez in the 2014 Fox crime thriller series Gang Related. In 2018, he appeared as Benjamin Cruz in the Showtime TV series The Affair. Ramón appears in the G20 (2025) as agent Manny Ruiz, a close aide of Danielle Sutton.

5. Antony Starr as Rutledge

Antony Starr attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Amazon MGM Studios "G20" at TCL Chinese Theater on 27 March 2025 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Full name: Antony Starr

Antony Starr Date of birth: 25 October 1975

25 October 1975 Profession: Actor

Actor Years active: 1995–present

Antony Starr is a well-known actor from New Zealand. He is most recognised for his work in films and TV shows, including Without a Paddle (2004), Wish You Were Here (2012), Outrageous Fortune (2005–2010), The Boys (2019–2026), and G20 (2025). Rutledge is the main villain in the film.

6. Douglas Hodge as Oliver Everett

Douglas Hodge attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on 27 February 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Full name: Douglas William Hodge

Douglas William Hodge Date of birth: 25 February 1960

25 February 1960 Profession: Actor, director, musician

Actor, director, musician Years active: 1985–present

Douglas Hodge is a skilled musician, director, and actor from England. He has vast experience in theatre, film, and television, having acted in Black Mirror (2017), Joker (2019), The Undoing (2020), The Great (2020–2023), and G20 (2025). Douglas has been featured in the G20 as Oliver Everett, a prime minister.

7. Elizabeth Marvel as Joanna Worth

Elizabeth Marvel attends The New Group's 2024 Gala at The Edison Ballroom on 18 March 2024 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Full name: Elizabeth Marvel

Elizabeth Marvel Date of birth: 27 November 1969

27 November 1969 Profession: Actress

Actress Years active: 1992–present

Elizabeth Marvel is an actress from the United States. Her most significant roles include 40-Year-Old Mattie on True Grit (2010), Mrs. Jolly on Lincoln (2012), Gloria Davis on Gifted (2017), Katherine Conrad on Swallow (2019), and Joanna Worth, the Treasury Secretary on G20 (2025).

8. Christopher Farrar as Demetrius Sutton

US actor Christopher Farrar attends the Los Angeles premiere of MGM Amazon Studios "G20" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, on 27 March 2025. Photo: Unique Nicole

Full name: Christopher Farrar

Christopher Farrar Date of birth: 21 April 2009

21 April 2009 Profession: Actor

Actor Years active: 2015–present

Christopher Farrar is an American actor widely recognised for his roles in various movies and television series. He started his acting career in a 2015 movie called Somewhere Between Arnold & Festus. Farrar was later been featured in other movies and TV series, including New Warriors (2017), All American (2019), Home Team (2022), Call Me Kat (2021–2023), and G20 (2025).

9. Sabrina Impacciatore as Elena Romano

Sabrina Impacciatore attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Amazon MGM Studios "G20" at TCL Chinese Theater on 27 March 2025 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Full name: Sabrina Impacciatore

Sabrina Impacciatore Date of birth: 29 March 1968

29 March 1968 Profession: Actress, comedian, impersonator

Actress, comedian, impersonator Years active: 1988–present

Sabrina Impacciatore is an Italian comedian, actress, and impersonator. She is most recognised for her portrayal as Valentina in season two of HBO's black comedy drama show The White Lotus (2022), for which she received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination. Sabrina appears in G20 as Elena Romano.

10. MeeWha Alana Lee as Han Min-Seo

MeeWha Alana Lee attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Amazon MGM Studios "G20" at TCL Chinese Theater on 27 March 2025 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Full name: MeeWha Alana Lee

MeeWha Alana Lee Date of birth: 31 December 1958

31 December 1958 Profession: Actor, designer, painter

Actor, designer, painter Years active: 2017–present

MeeWha Alana Lee is a Korean-American actress and visual artist. She is best recognised for her performances in Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens (2020), The Chair (2021), A Great Divide (2023), Umma (2022), and G20 (2025). MeeWha appears on G20 as South Korean First Lady Han Min-Seo.

11. John Hoogenakker as Darden

John Hoogenakker attends the premiere of Showtime's "Waco: The Aftermath" at Crosby Hotel on 12 April 2023 in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

Full name: John Weston Hoogenakker

John Weston Hoogenakker Date of birth: 23 April 1977

23 April 1977 Profession: Actor

Actor Years active: 1999–present

John Hoogenakker is a commercial, stage, and film actor from the United States. He has appeared on stage in several plays in the Chicago and Milwaukee regions. Hoogenakker appeared in the Dilly Dilly television ads for Bud Light as the Bud Light King. He has plays agent Darden in G20.

12. Gideon Emery as Warren Paxton

Gideon Emery attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Amazon MGM Studios "G20" at TCL Chinese Theater on 27 March 2025 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle

Full name: Gideon Emery

Gideon Emery Date of birth: 12 September 1972

12 September 1972 Profession: Actor

Actor Years active: 1994–present

Gideon Emery is an actor from England. He is well recognised for his role as Deucalion in Teen Wolf, in addition to his voice-over work in television shows, video games, and movies. Gideon Emery appears in the G20 as Warren Paxton.

13. Conrad Kemp as Bousquet

Conrad Kemp at the Los Angeles premiere of Paramount Pictures' "Novocaine" at Paramount Theatre on 10 March 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Maya Dehlin Spach

Full name: Conrad Kemp

Conrad Kemp Profession: Actor, writer

Conrad Kemp is an actor and writer widely recognised for his roles in Zulu (2013), Romeo and Juliet (2014), An Act of Defiance (2017), Chasing the Sun (2020), Rust Road (2023), Novocaine (2025), and G20 (2025).

14. Joseph Steven Yang as Lee Young-Ho

Joseph Steven Yang poses for a photo against a blurry background (L). Joseph stands in a room next to a wall (R). Photo: @ShengJiYang on X(Twitter)(modified by author)

Full name: Joseph Steven Yang

Joseph Steven Yang Date of birth: 13 October 1968

13 October 1968 Profession: Actor, writer, producer

Actor, writer, producer Years active: 2005–present

Joseph Steven Yang is a South Korean-American writer, actor, and producer. He is recognised for his appearances in films and television shows such as MacGyver (2019), True Lies (2023), Shadrach (2024), and G20 (2025). Yang has been featured in the G20 as South Korean President Lee Young-Ho

15. Emmanuel Castis as Titos

Emmanuel Castis attends the Cinémoi 2019 Oscar Party on 24 February 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Rachel Luna

Full name: Emmanuel Castis

Emmanuel Castis Date of birth: 1 February 1976

1 February 1976 Profession: Actor, singer, dancer

Actor, singer, dancer Years active: 1999–present

Emmanuel Castis is a South African singer, actor, and dancer of Greek heritage. He is well recognised for his roles as Steve Stethakis in the popular series Isidingo, Cole Harris on the soap opera Scandal!, and Titos in G20.

16. David James as Csonger

David James is holding a microphone against a black background (L). David poses for a photo against a plain background (R). Photo: @theojames on X(Twitter)(modified by author)

Full name: David James

David James Date of birth: 28 October 1972

28 October 1972 Profession: Actor

Actor Years active: 2001–present

David James is a South African movie, stage, and television actor. He is most recognised for his role as villain Koobus Venter in the science fiction thriller District 9 (2009), which received an Oscar nomination. David has appeared in G20 as Csonger.

17. Clark Gregg as Harold Mosley

Clark Gregg attends "Good Night, And Good Luck" Broadway Opening Night at Winter Garden Theatre on 3 April 2025 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Full name: Robert Clark Gregg Jr.

Robert Clark Gregg Jr. Date of birth: 2 April 1962

2 April 1962 Profession: Actor, director, screenwriter

Actor, director, screenwriter Years active: 1988–present

Clark Gregg is a writer, director, and actor from the United States. From 2008 to 2024, he played Phil Coulson in Marvel Cinematic Universe films and television programs and voiced Coulson in animated television shows and video games. Gregg has appeared in G20 as the US Vice President, Harold Mosely.

18. Julius Tennon as Mikkelson

Julius Tennon attends the 2024 Hollywood Climate Summit at Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on 28 June 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Full name: Julius William Tennon

Julius William Tennon Date of birth: 24 December 1953

24 December 1953 Profession: Actor, producer

Julius Tennon is an acclaimed actor and film, television, and stage producer. He is well known for his roles in Dazed and Confused (1993), Small Soldiers (1998), Get on Up (2014), The Woman King (2022), and G20 (2025) as Mikkelson, the CIA Director.

19. Theo Bongani Ndyalvane as Melokuhle

Theo Bongani Ndyalvane attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Amazon MGM Studios "G20" at TCL Chinese Theater on 27 March 2025 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Full name: Theophilus Bongani Ndyalvane

Theophilus Bongani Ndyalvane Profession: Actor

Theo Bongani Ndyalvane is a South African-born actor who now lives in Los Angeles. Some of his film credits include Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Scorpion (2018), The River (2018–2024), Prey (2024), and G20 (2025).

20. Noxolo Dlamini as Lesedi

Noxolo Dlamini attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Amazon MGM Studios "G20" at TCL Chinese Theater on 27 March 2025 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Full name: Noxolo Dlamini

Noxolo Dlamini Date of birth: 1993

1993 Profession: Actress

Actress Years active: 2018–present

Noxolo Dlamini is a South African actress. She started acting in 2018 in the TV miniseries Liberty. She has been featured in other movies and TV series, such as Silverton Siege (2022), iNumber Number: Jozi Gold (2023), How to Ruin Love (2024), and G20 (2025).

21. Ali Suliman as ADWI

Ali Suliman attends the photocall of "Amira" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on 4 September 2021 in Venice, Italy. Photo: John Phillips

Full name: Ali Sulima

Ali Sulima Date of birth: 10 October 1977

10 October 1977 Profession: Actor, film producer

Actor, film producer Years active: 1996–present

Ali Suliman is a Palestinian-born actor from Israel. He is recognised for his work on The Kingdom (2007), Body of Lies (2008), Lone Survivor (2013), and Arthur the King (2024). Suliman has also been featured in G20 as ADWI, an agent.

22. Angela Sarafyan as Quoll

Angela Sarafyan attends the U.S. Premiere of "Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 2" during the 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival. Photo: Rebecca Sapp

Full name: Angela Sarafyan

Date of birth: 30 June 1983

Profession: Actress

Years active: 2000–present

Angela Sarafyan is an American actress of Armenian descent. She has starred as a guest star in various television shows and acted in the movies and TV series including; G20 (2025), Reminiscence (2021), Lost & Found in Armenia (2012), A Beautiful Life (2008), The Informers (2008), and On the Doll (2007).

23. Colin Moss as Lowe

Colin Moss poses for a headshot against a white background (L). Moss poses for a photo on the rooftop (R). Photo: @colmoss on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Colin 'Cole' Moss

Colin 'Cole' Moss Date of birth: 9 February 1976

9 February 1976 Profession: Actor, presenter, stand-up comedian, TV presenter

Actor, presenter, stand-up comedian, TV presenter Years active: 1998–present

Colin Moss is a South African actor who has predominantly appeared in British, American, and South African films and television. He is renowned for his roles in The Deuce (2017), 1923 (2022), Warrior (2023), and The Blacklist (2023). Colin Moss has been featured in G20 as Lowe, the Australian Prime Minister.

When was the G20 movie released?

G20, an American action thriller film, was published globally by Amazon MGM Studios through Prime Video on 10 April 2025.

What is the G20 movie storyline?

According to the film, when terrorists take control of the G20 summit, US President Danielle Sutton uses her political and military experience to save her household, fellow leaders, and the entire world.

Who are the main actors in the G20 movie?

The main actors in the G20 movie are Viola Davis, Antony Starr, Marsai Martin, Anthony Anderson, Ramon Rodriguez, Sabrina Impacciatore, Elizabeth Marvel, and Douglas Hodge.

Who plays the lead role in the G20 movie?

Viola Davis plays a key role in the film G20. She plays President Danielle Sutton, a military veteran who must use her expertise to confront terrorists who take over the G20 summit in South Africa.

Is the G20 movie based on a true story?

No. The G20 film does not depict a true story. It is a fictitious political action thriller centred around President Danielle Sutton as she deals with a hostage situation at a G20 summit.

The G20 movie cast offers a fascinating team performance, with each actor adding depth and passion to their various roles. Viola Davis excels as President Danielle Sutton, showing a leader with unwavering confidence and resolve. Its diverse cast adds to the film's captivating action and tension.

