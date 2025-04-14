Akuapem Poloo has addressed claims that the vehicle she received as a push gift was for clout and social media attention

The actress was not pleased with these negative comments, stating that she did not care what they believed and said they were allowed to believe what they want

Poloo said that she did not understand why people had doubts when good things came her way but found it believable when it goes the way of other celebrities

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian actress and socialite Akuapem Poloo has responded to critics who claimed the brand-new SUV she received as a push gift was just for attention.

Akuapem Poloo addresses her doubters. Photo source: akuapempoloo

Source: Instagram

The actress, who recently gave birth to a baby girl, shared photos of the white Mitsubishi SUV on Instagram and thanked her partner for the gift.

She described him as her heartbeat and said she was grateful for his love and support. The post quickly went viral, attracting both praise and criticism from followers online.

Some social media users accused her of showing off and suggested the gift was not real. Others said she only posted the car to get attention.

In response, Akuapem Poloo has said she was not bothered by what people think. She said people are free to believe what they want, but their opinions do not change the truth.

Akuapem Poloo also questioned why people always doubted her when something good happened in her life. She said the same people never question things when they involve other celebrities. She added that she has worked hard and deserves every good thing coming her way.

The 34-year-old confirmed in a recent interview that she gave birth in March. According to her, the delivery was difficult because it had been about ten years since she last gave birth.

Akuapem Poloo, the popular Ghanaian actress. Photo source: akuapempoloo

Source: Instagram

Akuapem Poloo's comments spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

MaaAkua-w5f said:

"Congratulations dear Honestly, some women who never got push gift will see this and be mad at their husbands or baby daddies forever😂The way the social media pressure collapses homes and relationships, you have no idea hmmmm."

adwoafosuaa8514 commented:

"Woooow Beautiful God is so Good Amen, Amen."

wonderlove46 said:

"One thing about this lady, she's very hard working, she's the definition of a hustler. The fact that her baby daddy takes good care of her and the baby hasn't stopped her from hustling. After only 2 weeks of giving birth, she's out there driving by herself doing deliveries. Wow respect to you, Poloo."

Reverend Obofour addresses Adom Kyei-Duah

Elsewhere, Reverend Obofour has addressed Adom Kyei-Duah's council of elders over their recent remarks about their encounter. His comments have sparked a flurry of reactions online..

The famous Anointed Palace Chapel founder said he was not looking to make peace because he had no problems with his colleague, although they did not see eye to eye.

YEN.com.gh reported that Reverend Obofour added that he had no interest in insulting Prophet Kyei-Duah or starting an unnecessary feud with him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh