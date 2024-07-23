Barcelona target, Nico Williams, has been warned against considering a summer transfer to the Catalan club

According to reports, La Blaugrana are all set to step up their transfer pursuit of the Athletic Club winger

Barca are not the only club circling around the 22-year-old, EPL clubs Chelsea and Arsenal also interested

Highly sought-after Euro 2024 star Nico Williams has been advised against joining FC Barcelona despite the Catalan giants' keen interest.

Williams, a standout name for Spain, played a pivotal role in La Roja's triumph at the Henri Delaunay trophy.

The 22-year-old had a stellar 2023/24 season, shining for both club and national team.

Nico helped Athletic Club win the Copa del Rey last season and, alongside Lamine Yamal, led Spain to their record fourth European Championship title under Luis de la Fuente.

Given his impressive performances, speculation about his future has intensified.

According to Sport, FC Barcelona is prepared to trigger the €58 million ($63 million) release clause in Williams' contract, making him a priority signing this summer.

The report also states that Williams has agreed to join Barcelona, with the club set to finalize the fee upon receiving formal approval from the player and his agent.

Nico Williams warned against joining Barcelona

Despite the links to La Blaugrana, current Athletic Club teammate Oscar de Marcos has advised the speedster to reconsider the move.

De Marcos warned, as quoted by Tribuna, “It seems that when Barca wants you, you have to go, otherwise you make a mistake, but many times you have to keep in mind that not all that glitters is gold."

The 35-year-old acknowledged the external pressure on Williams but expressed hope that the young talent would remain with Athletic Club.

"We have to assess where we are. For Nico, it is a delicate situation. There is a lot of noise on the outside, and it seems that pressure can take you away."

"But I would like everyone to make decisions for themselves. He is an Athletic player, and he will have the final word. We trust that he will continue with us,” he concluded.

Nico Williams shares touching moment with mom

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Nico Williams had a touching moment celebrating his European Championship success with his mother.

He presented his winner's medal to her in gratitude for her sacrifices.

Williams, a Barcelona target, stated on social media that his mother was the real winner, which is why he gave her the medal.

