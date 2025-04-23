Stonebwoy has fulfilled his promise to a female fan following a theft incident at a music concert in Ejisu on Sunday, April 20, 2025

The young lady, in a video, confirmed that Stonebwoy had given her money to purchase a brand new iPhone

The female fan dismissed claims that she and Stonebwoy had planned the theft incident at the music concert as a publicity stunt

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, has fulfilled his promise to a female fan following a theft incident at a music concert in Ejisu on Sunday, April 20, 2025.

Stonebwoy fulfills a promise to a young lady and buys her a new iPhone after a theft incident at Ejisu. Photo source: @stonebwoy, @lilianantwi1

Source: TikTok

Days after the event, the female fan, who goes by the name Lilian Antwi, took to her TikTok page to confirm that the BHIM Nation president had given her money to purchase a brand-new iPhone after she unfortunately lost her previous phone at an event.

In the video, the young lady dismissed claims that she and Stonebwoy had planned the theft incident at the music concert as a publicity stunt.

The young lady stated that despite being a big fan of the dancehall musician, she had never met or known Stonebwoy until she attended the music concert in Ejisu.

Lilian shared that she was a student at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and had been listening to Stonebwoy's songs since he entered the Ghanaian music industry as a protégé of Samini.

Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa Ansong, donate items to women on the street. Photo source: @stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

She also recounted the events that led to her phone being stolen, stating that Stonebwoy later instructed his bodyguard to give her the money to purchase a new phone to replace the old one.

The young lady noted that she was not interested in chasing attention on social media and only wanted to publicly clarify the situation.

Lilian Antwi expressed her gratitude to Stonebwoy for making the generous gesture towards her at the music concert in Ejisu, despite him not being obligated to do so.

The young lady's remarks come after Stonebwoy vowed to buy her a new phone after an unknown individual stole her iPhone during the musician's performance in front of a large crowd at the musical concert.

Watch the video below:

Young Lady's remarks about Stonebwoy stir reactions

The video of the young lady confirming that Stonebwoy had purchased a new iPhone after the theft incident at the music concert in Ejisu garnered mixed reactions from social media users. While some commended Stonebwoy for his generous gesture, others expressed doubts about the lady's story. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

Ella bby commented:

"Show us the new phone."

Ka Wodeɛ said:

"Oh, it's true wai. She's my coursemate at KNUST. Publishing Studies Department."

peaceamababy wrote:

"Stonebwoy gave a phone to a friend back in 2014 at HTU. It's not settings biaaaaaaa."

kekeli said:

"We thank God he gave it to you because some people are outside there saying Stonebwoy run."

Stonebwoy gifts GH₵30 bofrot to fans

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy gifted GH₵30 of bofrot to fans during his performance on stage at his concert in Ejisu on Sunday, April 20, 2025.

The dancehall musician purchased the street food from a vendor for the fans who were hungry after being at the music concert for a long time.

The video of Stonebwoy gifting Bofrot to fans garnered positive reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh