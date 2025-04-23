Eight people have died following a road crash involving three vehicles at New Ayaase in the Adansi-Fomena District of the Ashanti Region on the afternoon of Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

The cars involved were a Sprinter van, a long bus, and a Toyota Corolla.

Citi News reported that the crash occurred when the Sprinter bus, which was travelling from Kumasi to Fosu, tried to overtake the Toyota Corolla, which was heading towards Fomena.

In the process, the sprinter collided head-on with an oncoming long bus from Kumasi, also forcing the Corolla to veer off the road.

Isaac Adjei, the Assembly Member for Fomena East Electoral Area, told Citi News the impact was so severe that the Sprinter split into two, with one half somersaulting off the road.

