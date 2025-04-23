Norwegian Footballer Gets Lamb as Prize for Winning MOTM Award
- A football club in Norway have awarded a lamb to Alex Kryger after he was named "Player of the Match" in their win over Haugesund
- The club has a quirky tradition of rewarding standout performers with a live lamb, capturing the attention of football fans everywhere
- It's a one-of-a-kind prize that’s become a signature of Bryne FK's matchday culture
Norwegian football club Bryne FK has garnered international attention by awarding a baby lamb as the Man of the Match prize.
This unconventional tradition underscores the club's deep ties to its agricultural heritage.
A lamb as a trophy
Following a 3-1 victory over Haugesund, Bryne FK's player Axel Kryger was honoured with a baby lamb for his outstanding performance, having scored the opening goal of the match.
According to Telegrafi, the lamb was presented to him immediately after the final whistle, resulting in a heartwarming and humorous moment that quickly spread across social media platforms.
Embracing the 'Farmer's League' identity
Bryne FK, located in a region known for its rich farming traditions, has fully embraced its identity as a "farmer's league" club.
The club's initiatives include offering VIP tickets that allow fans watch matches from sofas mounted on tractors and providing locally sourced produce, such as eggs and milk, as rewards for players.
Community and culture intertwined
This unique approach not only celebrates the club's roots but also strengthens community bonds.
By integrating local customs into the football experience, Bryne FK offers fans and players alike a distinctive and culturally rich environment.
Such traditions highlight the club's commitment to honouring its heritage while fostering a sense of unity and pride among supporters.
Why Bryne FK rewarded player with lamb
Bryne FK have explained the unique fate of the baby lamb, saying via Tribuna:
"The lamb will be presented to Bryne’s best player after the match and will enjoy a little run on the pitch at Bryne Stadium before heading back to the farmer."
They added:
"The final prize will be handed over to the player in the autumn, once it has been processed by Haaland Kjøtt (butcher). Until then, the lamb will spend the summer grazing in the mountain pastures of inner Ryfylke and make an appearance at another match at Bryne Stadium."
