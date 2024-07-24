It has emerged that ex-Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea contemplated retirement after leaving Manchester United

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea considered retiring after feeling mistreated by Erik ten Hag.

The Spaniard left Manchester United at the end of the 2022/23 season after more than a decade at Old Trafford.

David de Gea left Manchester United at the end of the 2022/23 season after reportedly being mistreated by Erik ten Hag.

Although the Red Devils offered De Gea a contract extension, the terms were unacceptable to the 33-year-old, leading to his departure.

Per BBC Sport, United spent £47.2 million to sign Andre Onana from Inter Milan as De Gea's replacement after the Cameroonian helped the Italians to the Champions League final.

De Gea considered retirement

Since then, the former Spain number one has remained a free agent despite receiving offers from Spain and the Saudi Pro League.

As reported by The Athletic, the former Atletico Madrid shot-stopper briefly contemplated retirement after his departure, feeling hurt by ten Hag's treatment.

In private conversations, De Gea reportedly confided that both the manager and then-football director John Murtough played roles in his exit.

He even hinted he might consider returning to the club if the duo were no longer in charge.

What is next for De Gea?

However, De Gea soon changed his mind and has been rigorously training for a potential comeback.

The goalkeeper recently posted a cryptic message on social media, sparking speculation about his next move and linking him to MLS.

An announcement regarding his future is expected in the coming weeks, with interest from the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Spain.

