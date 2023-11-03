Ghanaian football sensation Mohammed Kudus impressed in the EFL Cup round of 16 game against Arsenal, scoring a goal after coming on as a substitute

Despite high expectations from fans and supporters, Kudus revealed he has even greater expectations of himself, emphasising his personal standards and determination to excel

His performance contributed significantly to West Ham's 3-1 victory, showcasing his confidence and commitment to the team

Mohammed Kudus said he strives to meet the high standards he has set for himself Photo credit: @WestHam Source: Twitter

When asked about his intentions to continue impressing the fans with goals and good play, Mohammed Kudus emphasised his personal standards, stating:

"The expectation that I have of myself is much bigger than whatever everyone expects from me because I know myself better than anybody else."

Mohammed Kudus also acknowledged the need to settle into the team and expressed his determination to do his best for the team. Kudus' performance not only contributed to West Ham's victory but also showcased his confidence and self-belief, setting the stage for an exciting future in his football career.

Kudus dribbling Tomiyasu goes viral

In West Ham's 3-1 victory over Arsenal, Mohammed Kudus showcased his exceptional skills by elegantly dribbling past Arsenal star Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Footage of this impressive move has gone viral, sparking admiration for Kudus' talent among Ghanaians.

Kudus not only displayed his dribbling prowess but also contributed significantly to the team's success by scoring a goal, earning praise for his efficiency and skill on the field.

Little Girl Expresses Love For Kudus In Viral Video

Meanwhile, Mohammed Kudus' decisive goal helped West Ham secure a spot in the EFL Cup quarter-finals, leading to an ecstatic reaction from fans, especially a young girl.

In a post-match interview, the girl admired Kudus, praising his speed, agility, and ball-handling skills.

She described him as "smooth as mustard" and considered his performance as elite, highlighting the significance of West Ham's victory against Arsenal.

Source: YEN.com.gh