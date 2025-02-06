Memphis Depay has been found guilty of drunk driving after being stopped by Monaco police in August 2024

A court in Monaco has handed him a four-month suspended prison sentence along with a £7,500 fine and a two-year driving ban

The Dutch forward has since issued an apology on social media, admitting his mistake and vowing to learn from it

Former Manchester United and Barcelona forward Memphis Depay has responded after receiving a four-month suspended jail sentence and a £7,500 fine for drink driving in Monaco.

The Dutch star was stopped by police last August while driving his Rolls-Royce in the streets of Monaco and tested positive for alcohol above the legal limit.

A court in the French Riviera city delivered the sentence earlier this week, along with a two-year driving ban in Monaco.

Depay, who was not present at the hearing, has now publicly addressed the situation.

Taking to social media, the 29-year-old issued an apology, admitting his mistake:

"I would like to come on here and apologise. Last summer during my holidays in Monaco, I made a mistake and decided to drive home after having some drinks in a restaurant. I should’ve got into a taxi instead, but I didn’t. So I would like to apologise and take full responsibility for my actions. 2024 was a year of lessons, and I will definitely learn from this one. 2025 we will do better."

Depay, who recently left European football to join Brazilian side Corinthians as a free agent, has two weeks to appeal the court’s decision.

However, reports suggest he is unlikely to do so. The former Atletico Madrid player’s driving ban in Monaco will remain in place for the next two years.

