Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kurt Okraku has landed a top role at the continental level

Okraku, who doubles as an Executive Committee member at CAF, was appointed the second vice-president of the organisation on Saturday

His ascent in African football administration is seen as a game-changer for the Anglophone bloc

Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku’s steady ascent in football administration reached a new high as he was officially named the Second Vice President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The announcement was made by CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe during a press conference held in Accra on Saturday, April 26.

Kurt Okraku becomes 2nd CAF Vice President

Okraku’s latest elevation comes barely a month after he secured a seat on CAF’s Executive Committee unopposed, as noted by Graphic Online.

His appointment to CAF's ExCo made him the sixth Ghanaian to do so after legends like Ohene Djan, Kobina Hagan, Nana Fredua Mensah, Samuel Okyere, and Kwesi Nyantakyi.

His rise signals not just personal achievement but a broader reassertion of Ghana’s relevance on the continental stage.

Preceding events which led to Kurt Okraku's appointment

The decision to appoint new Vice Presidents followed a CAF Executive Committee meeting earlier in the day in Accra, where a significant reshuffle was ratified.

This became necessary after four of CAF’s five previous Vice-Presidents exited their roles, creating a leadership vacuum.

Senegal’s Augustin Senghor resigned amid accusations of Moroccan dominance within CAF’s corridors of power, while Mauritania’s Ahmed Yahya, Djibouti’s Waberi Souleiman, and Comoros’ Kanizat Ibrahim vacated their posts after winning seats on FIFA’s governing body.

Additionally, Cameroon’s Seidou Mbombo Njoya lost his position following his removal by his national federation.

What Kurt Okraku's appointment means

Against this backdrop, Okraku’s appointment carries particular weight.

His rise offers a much-needed Anglophone presence at the upper echelons of CAF, especially following Nigeria’s Amaju Pinnick's failure to retain his FIFA Council seat.

Now, Ghana stands as the primary English-speaking stronghold within CAF's leadership.

Motsepe’s newly constructed leadership lineup appears tailored to ease regional and linguistic tensions that surfaced after the recent elections.

Other appointments made by CAF

Alongside Okraku, other nominees include Mustapha Ishola Raji (Liberia), Kossi Gbezonde Akpovy (Togo), Wallace Karia (Tanzania), Mohamed Samir Sobha (Mauritius), Walter Nyamilandu Manda (Malawi), Samuel Eto’o (Cameroon), Pierre-Alain Mounguengui (Gabon), and Bestine Kazadi Ditabala (Democratic Republic of Congo) representing the women’s seat.

According to Ghanasoccernet, the new appointments aim to restore equilibrium within CAF’s governance, balancing Francophone and Anglophone blocs that had expressed discontent over the disproportionate North African sway.

