Paris 2024 not only gave the world a historic and never-seen-before Opening Ceremony but also made a strong fashion statement

With a track record of being one of the most fashionable cities, athletes representing their nations announced themselves in style

Here is a look at the best uniforms or, better still most stylish kits from the grand Opening Ceremony, which caught the fancy of many

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris officially began with a spectacular opening ceremony on Friday, July 26, celebrating the world's top athletes, the rich history of the host country, and global diversity.

In keeping with Paris' reputation as a fashion capital, each country showcased its most stylish outfits, turning the Opening Ceremony into an extravagant fashion spectacle.

Team USA, styled by Ralph Lauren, sent the largest national delegation to the Summer Games in Paris, comprising 592 athletes, with LeBron James as flagbearer. Photo by Quinn Rooney.

This year's innovative boat parade along the River Seine marked a historic first, breaking away from the traditional stadium setting, per the Olympics.

Athletes from 206 nations glided toward the majestic Eiffel Tower, presenting a breathtaking display of their distinctive and colourful attire.

The opening ceremony offered each country a unique chance to express their cultural heritage through fashion, infusing the global stage with vivid cultural pride.

Reflecting on this, YEN.com.gh highlights the five most stylish outfits that captivated audiences at this unforgettable event.

The Top 5 most stylish outfits at the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony

1. Mongolia

Mongolian athletes made a stunning entrance at the 2024 Summer Olympics, donning uniforms crafted by the renowned designers Michel and Amazonka, per CBS News.

These outfits had already captivated the internet ahead of the opening ceremony, and they did not disappoint.

The ensemble featured an intricately embroidered vest inspired by the traditional Mongolian deel.

Blending tradition with modernity, the designers created a look that not only paid homage to Mongolia's rich heritage but also turned heads on the global stage.

2. Haiti

According to the Economic Times, designer Stella Jean created a show-stopping moment with Haiti's stunning opening ceremony ensemble.

The captivating patterns on the pants and skirts were inspired by Haitian artist Philippe Dodard's "Passage" painting, infusing the outfits with artistic flair.

The women's belted blazer exuded chic sophistication, while the men's jackets drew inspiration from the traditional Haitian Guayabera shirt, adding a touch of classic elegance.

This ensemble masterfully blended cultural homage with high fashion, resulting in a look that celebrated Haiti's rich heritage while setting a stylish standard on the global stage.

3. Chinese Taipei

Making a bold fashion statement, the Chinese Taipei athletes, officially representing Taiwan, captivated the audience with their stunning outfits designed by the ever-stylish Justin Chou.

The steel blue suits were an eye-catching choice, but it was the impeccable tailoring that truly elevated their runway-worthy appeal.

Each suit featured intricate details, including exquisite flower accents and artful red fabric designs, adding depth and sophistication.

This ensemble exemplified cutting-edge fashion, seamlessly blending traditional Taiwanese elements with contemporary style, making a memorable impression on the global stage.

4. Sri Lanka

Drawing inspiration from the century-old royal court, Sri Lanka's Opening Ceremony suits were nothing short of regal, featuring meticulously hand-embroidered details.

Olympic athletes are a rare breed, driven by an unparalleled desire to be the best in the world.

Designer LOVI Ceylon captures this spirit by dressing Sri Lankan Olympians in Paris with elegance and reverence.

These exquisite suits honour the athletes' dedication and celebrate Sri Lanka's rich heritage, SI.com reports.

They blend traditional craftsmanship with modern sophistication for a truly standout look on the global stage.

5. United States

Team USA was among the nations that stole the spotlight at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony on Friday, with flag bearers Coco Gauff and LeBron James leading the charge in stylish Ralph Lauren ensembles.

Ralph Lauren, who has been outfitting the Olympic and Paralympic teams since 2008, designed the sophisticated uniforms.

The ensemble featured a navy wool blazer, a crisp striped oxford shirt, a navy knit tie, light denim jeans, and chic suede shoes, per USA Today.

Gauff and James donned off-white blazers, adding a touch of elegance and perfectly complementing the team's classic look.

Social media captivated by Ghana's smocks at Paris 2024

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's athletes turned heads at the Paris Olympic Games opening ceremony, arriving in locally-made smocks.

This marked the first time Team Ghana showcased the traditional attire, popular in the northern part of the country, at a multi-sport event, captivating fans on social media.

