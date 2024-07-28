Leicester City are reportedly considering a move for Ghana international Jordan Ayew

Jordan, 32, is about to enter the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park

The Foxes have made a return to the Premier League following their promotion from the Championship

Premier League side Leicester City are considering a surprise move for Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew.

After Steve Cooper took over as manager from Enzo Maresca—who moved to Chelsea—the Foxes are preparing for their return to the Premier League next season following their 2023 relegation.

So far this summer, Leicester's notable acquisitions include Ghanaian winger Issahaku Fatawu from Sporting CP, defender Caleb Okoli from Juventus, and former Chelsea youngster Michael Golding, along with Bobby De Cordova-Reid on a free transfer.

The Foxes may add another player, with Ayew, who has just a year left on his contract at Selhurst Park, being a potential target.

According to journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon, Cooper is keen to strengthen his attack and sees Ayew as a promising option.

Palace, under manager Oliver Glasner—who led them to a top-10 Premier League finish last season—are also overhauling their squad.

Ayew, praised as 'incredible' by Pep Guardiola, has been with Palace since 2019, having previously played for Swansea City, Aston Villa, FC Lorient, and Marseille.

However, Leicester will face competition for his signature, with Nixon noting interest from Saudi Arabia as well.

Jordan Ayew on target in pre-season

Meanwhile, Jordan Ayew opened his goal-scoring account in pre-season for Crystal Palace as the Premier League side crushed League One outfit Crawley.

The Ghanaian forward, now in his seventh season with the Eagles, came off the bench to net Palace's fifth goal in a 6-3 victory on Saturday, July 27.

Ayew latched onto a through pass from Jeffrey Schlupp with his first touch, but Crawley's goalkeeper blocked his initial shot.

Jordan Ayew nets Ghana's first hattrick since 2017

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ayew netted Ghana's first hat-trick in seven years during their match against the Central African Republic last month.

Ayew's trio of goals helped the Black Stars overturn a 2-1 deficit to secure a 4-3 victory, enhancing Ghana's prospects for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

This marked Ayew's second career hat-trick for the national team, following his treble against South Korea in a pre-World Cup friendly in 2014.

