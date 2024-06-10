Black Stars: Jordan Ayew Scores Ghana's 1st Hat-trick Since 2017 Against CAR
- The Black Stars secured a narrow win in Kumasi against the Central African Republic
- Jordan Ayew scored thrice, bolstering the Black Stars to the top of their World Cup Qualifiers' group
- Jordan's hat-trick happens to be historic for the Black Stars and the player's individual career
The Black Stars beat the Central African Republic by 4:2 in their World Cup Qualifiers game on June 10.
The game started with an early penalty kick opportunity gracefully converted by Jordan Ayew to give Ghana the lead.
The Crystal Palace star fielded an impressive performance throughout the game, fuelling Ghana's win.
Jordan Ayew scores historic hat-hat-trick
The Black Stars faced a tough battle from the Central African Republic. The guests equalised and took control of the game before the end of the first half.
Jordan Ayew's free header in the 60th minute brought the game back to level terms. Fatawu Issahaku's strike deflected off the opponent's defender into the net, helping Ghana regain the lead.
The Crystal Palace forward scored nine minutes after his second goal of the night to complement Ghana's victory.
According to sports analyst Owuraku Ampofo, the hat-trick is Jordan Ayew's second in his career. The last time he scored a hat trick was in 2014 during a pre-2014 World Cup qualifier against South Korea.
Jordan Ayew's hat trick also happens to be Ghana's first since 2017. These statistics tie into the Black Stars' gradual resurgence since Otto Addo took over as head coach.
Netizens react to Jordan Ayew's hat trick
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Jordan Ayew's historic hat trick for the Black Stars.
@abi_yeb said:
He keeps on proving Ghana wrong. Him and his brother are not the problem of the Ghana blackstars simple
@otoo_quaye wrote:
Number 9 for a reason
@RobbyJo74994018 commented:
We forget that people come and go out of form , when he is not there you journalist should relax for him or them … safe people will lift you
@baahrichard5 remarked:
That's a good performance from Jordan ayew
