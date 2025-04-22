A video of popular Ghanaian preacher, Sam Owusu, calling out President Mahama over his delay in implementing the 24-hour economy

In his video, he asked the President to stop giving excuses and fulfil his promise since the youth need jobs

Netizens who saw the video were displeased with his remarks and criticised him in the comments section

A Ghanaian preacher, Sam Owusu, has called out President John Dramani Mahama over the delay in the implementation of the 24-hour economy.

In a video which has surfaced on social media, he asked the President to, with immediate effect, start the implementation of the policy.

Ghanaian pastor calls out President Mahama over unfulfilled 24-hour economy promise. Image source: Bishop Sam Owusu

Pastor Sam Owusu questioned why the policy, which was the biggest campaign promise, has not been fulfilled months after his swearing-in.

He asked the president to stop giving excuses and implement the policy. He intimated that the Ghanaian youths need jobs, while there are none in the country.

Therefore, the time is ripe for the President to start the process of implementing the 24-hour economy.

He strongly believes that its implementation will significantly curb the country's high unemployment rate

Watch the video of Bishop Sam below:

.

